Allowance scheme recommended to counter any possible inter-county pay-for-play demands

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 12:00 AM

The “Towards the 150th anniversary of the GAA” committee envisaged the grassroots accepting the contribution of inter-county players and managers to the Association being reflected in a new allowance scheme.

Details of the 2034 body’s recommendation to acknowledge such individuals financially but not at club level were revealed by The Irish Times last year and the report explained why such a radical move is necessary as it is now “inappropriate” to describe those playing at the elite level as amateurs for the commitment they put in.

The report also took into consideration that the “considerable individual and collective power” of inter-county managers and players creates an “in-built incentive for commercial reward” but turning a blind eye to payments at club was “a direct challenge to the ethos of amateurism and governance in the GAA”.

Such difficulties, the report asserted, could lead to pay-for-play demands.

Bearing that in mind and what they regarded as an out-of-date mileage system, the committee proposed an allowance scheme, which would allow the players and managers to retain the amateur status “but have their value to the Association, and their enormous commitment to their sport, recognised”.

The report elaborated: “The committee examined the current level of reimbursement attendant with the expenses incurred by inter-county players and managers and concluded that it is inequitable and unfair.

“This was primarily because it does not adequately compensate those players who are living adjacent to training grounds for the amount of time and commitment that they give to their respective county teams.

Bearing in mind the time and commitment required of managers of county teams the committee considered it appropriate that the GAA should develop a framework that would enable them to receive an allowance, which would be both equitable and fair to all managers.

“In addition, the committee recognised the contribution and commitment of inter-county players and considered it appropriate that they too should be compensated by an entitlement to receive an agreed and defined allowance.”

So long as they require the absolute best from their county teams, supporters would have to appreciate the devotion from players and managers merited remuneration of some sort, the report stated.

“A rise in expectation of player performance brings an accompanying associated rise in expectation of player preparation. If elite performance is demanded, services and assistance specifically designed to enhance performance will also be expected.

“The Association states that it strives to provide the best playing experience possible, which puts a significant burden on the Association as it struggles to match professional demands and expectations within an amateur ethos.

“For an organisation that is governed by volunteers, this is a difficult expectation to meet and therefore consideration of how this issue will be addressed in the future needs to be carefully examined.

“The expectations and demands placed on supporters, followers, county boards, and media outlets upon those engaged in inter-county teams, especially at senior level, and disproportionately upon players, has evolved and developed to a point that it is now inappropriate, and perhaps unfair, to call many inter-county players ‘amateur’ as the popular understanding of that term retains little meaning for the GAA’s very best competitors.

“The only aspect of amateurism that can be assigned to them is that they do not get remunerated directly for playing.”

The 2034 group also warned of the amateur ethos being eroded by the stronger counties in terms of what they could offer their teams that others couldn’t.

“The committee acknowledges that, at this juncture in Ireland, the increasing commercialisation of the GAA, together with ever-increasing expenditure for professional services to those supporting but not playing the game, is putting the core value of amateur status to the severest of tests.

“The counties with the highest income stream have the best services and facilities available to enhance the performance of their players thus further expanding the gaps and the developmental opportunities available to young players as they progress on player pathways. It is the view of the committee that regulation needs to be put in place to address this trend, as left unchecked it continues the seeds of its own destruction.”

The John Carr-chaired committee also highlighted the need to ramp up the marketing of the leagues bearing in mind they involved considerably more games than the senior championships.

“The Allianz Football League had a total of 112 games in 2016 and the Allianz Hurling League had 45 games (excluding play-offs); this is in contrast to 65 in the football championship and 31 in the hurling championship (including replays).

“Putting a focus on marketing the leagues has the potential to bring more benefit to more counties, as it is held over a more sustained period of time and involvement is assured in a larger number of games.”

