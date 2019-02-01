NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

#AllizanzLeague in summary: Week 1

Friday, February 01, 2019 - 02:49 PM

Mayo's Paddy Durcan happy with new recruits

Downes set to start for Limerick in Tipp test

Ó Sé: ‘There’s just no confidence in Cork at the moment’

Clampdown will see tackling techniques change, says Harnedy


More in this Section

UCC ease to home quarter-final with win on Páirc Uí Chaoimh 4G pitch

Why are Patriots fans going to Rhode Island when the Super Bowl is in Georgia?

The major talking points ahead of Wales’ Six Nations trip to France

Barry Fry hit with four-month ban following betting misconduct charge


Lifestyle

The best Valentine's breaks to book now

What you’ll be wearing this spring: Annmarie O’Connor’s trend report

Ask Audrey: This could get me kicked out off the WhatsApp group, Posh Cork Doctors Who Like a Drink

Inspiring next generation of female talent in the STEM field

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 34
    • 38
    • 39
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »