Allianz League talking points: Mark rule made for Rules stars but teams must learn to exploit the bin

It might seem a harsh judgement on the first national league game of the year, but is the absence of relegation staining the competitive element?

Though both managers in Nowlan Park - and elsewhere - would disagree, does the lack of a trapdoor mean the mindset is slightly tainted?

Granted, this is difficult to quantify. As Brian Cody said after the game, conveying a sense to players that it doesn’t matter if they win or lose a game is an inadvisable course of action no matter what the sport or competition is, but one wonders if it’s more insidious at management level.

Today in Nowlan Park neither side made an unusually high number of substitutions, but given that there is no immediate consequence for losing a game, do managers feel, even unconsciously, that they can take a risk and throw a couple of players into games because there are no drawbacks to the team’s league status if an experiment backfires?

The sample size is still very small, and no-one is saying it’s necessarily a bad thing - but upcoming games should be interesting in terms of selection, not to mention selectorial attitude.