Allen key to Offaly’s progression to O’Byrne Cup final

Jason Dempsey of Offaly in action against Anthony McGivney of Westmeath at Bord na Móna O'Connor Park. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
By Kevin Egan
Sunday, January 12, 2020 - 02:13 PM

Offaly 0-16 - 0-11 Westmeath

Offaly set up an O’Byrne Cup final clash with Longford next weekend, their victory sealed by two late points from substitute Cian Farrell.

Winning manager John Maughan said that the introduction of new players like the Edenderry 20-year-old is a huge boost as they plan for 2020.

“We’re an awful lot stronger than we were last year. The bottom line is that we’ve a bit of depth in the squad, there are young lads coming through and they’re doing well” said the Mayo man.

The foundation for the victory was lain in the first half when Offaly edged the spell by 0-8 to 0-7, despite playing into a strong wind. Five points without reply in the third quarter, four from Bernard Allen frees, effectively sealed the win.

A further blow to Westmeath was the confirmed metatarsal injury to former All Star nominee Kieran Martin, who now looks very likely to miss their National League opener against Clare in a fortnight.

Scorers for Offaly: B Allen (0-8f), J Hayes and C Farrell (0-1 mark) (0-2 each), R McNamee (free), P Dunican (free), C Mangan and C Johnson (0-1 each).

Scorers for Westmeath: Callum McCormack (0-5, 3f), L Dolan and Conor McCormack (0-1f) (0-2 each), L Loughlin (free), A Neary (0-1 each).

OFFALY: P Dunican; D Dempsey, E Rigney, N Darby; E Carroll, S Nally, J Hayes; M Brazil, C Mangan; J Dempsey, R McNamee, C McNamee; C Johnson, B Allen, A Sullivan.

Subs: C Donohoe for Dempsey (HT), R McEvoy for C McNamee (49), B Darby for Nally (54), C Farrell (0-2, 0-1m) for Sullivan (58), A Leavy for Brazil (61), C Donnelly for R McNamee (67).

WESTMEATH: J Daly; R Wallace, B Sayeh, K Maguire; K Daly, C Slevin, A McGivney; D Corroon, N Mulligan; N O’Reilly, J Dolan, D Lynch; L Dolan, Callum McCormack, Conor McCormack.

Subs: A A Neary for O’Reilly (HT), C Coughlan for Mulligan (HT), A Stone for Conor McCormack (58), L Loughlin for L Dolan (61), E Carberry for Daly (66), C Dillon for McGivney (68), S Connolly for Slevin (70), N Scally for Callum McCormack (70+4).

Referee: David Fedigan (Louth)

