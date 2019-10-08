News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
All three candidates withdraw from race to become Galway hurling manager

By John Fallon
Tuesday, October 08, 2019 - 10:46 AM

Galway GAA officials will have to start all over again to find a replacement for hurling manager Micheál Donoghue after a remarkable turn of events which has seen the two remaining candidates withdraw from the race to take over.

Noel Larkin and Franny Forde, both of whom served as selectors under Donoghue for the past four seasons, have confirmed to Galway officials that they do not wish to be interviewed for the job.

The third candidate nominated, former U-21 manager Tony Ward, pulled out of the race on Monday afternoon.

Interviews were due to be scheduled this week but it now appears likely that clubs will be asked to come up with alternative candidates to take charge of Galway in 2020.

It’s a remarkable turn of events for the 2017 All-Ireland champions but four months after they exited the championship they do not have anyone in charge to begin preparations for next season.

Meanwhile, the battle to replace Kevin Walsh as Galway football manager has developed into a straight choice between Padraic Joyce and Liam Kearns after junior manager Matt Duggan withdrew from the race on Monday.

A fourth nominee, former All-Ireland U-21 winning manager Alan Flynn, withdrew last week but come form part of a new Galway management.

Joyce and Kearns were interviewed by a six-man panel on Monday night and a recommendation is expected to be delivered to Galway County Board in the coming days.

