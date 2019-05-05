NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
All-Ireland-winning Offaly manager Eugene McGee dies

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 05, 2019 - 11:07 AM

Eugene McGee, the former manager of Offaly football team, has died.

Mr McGee, who was in his late seventies, passed away in the early hours of this morning.

He led Offaly to an All-Ireland win in 1982 when they denied Kerry five in a row in one of the most famous finals in history.

The Longford native was also a former journalist with the Sunday Tribune and Irish Independent, and later managing director of the Longford Leader.

He also served as the chair of the Football Review Committee.

Mr McGee is mourned by his wife Marian, daughter Linda and son Conor.

