All-Ireland winner Sean Finn says Limerick are expecting an onslaught

Limerick All-Ireland winning defender Sean Finn says one Liam MacCarthy Cup win will not suffice for the county, but that they are expecting an onslaught from every team in an effort to dethrone them.

Finn also captured his first All Star award in 2018 and after a manic few months the Bruff man is ready to return to some serious hurling.

Finn has started both of Limerick’s Co-Op Superstores Munster hurling league games in December and after mixed results to sign off a year to remember, he says the line has been drawn in the sand for this team.

“We have enjoyed the last couple of months but it’s only now at Christmas time that we will draw the line get back training and concentrate on next year because it’s wide open this year,” said Finn.

“One All-Ireland probably wouldn’t be enough for a lot of us so hopefully we can deliver again next year.”

Limerick had the perfect seat to see how hard it is to defend an All-Ireland title with their memorable victory over Galway in the decider knocking the Tribesmen off their perch. Earlier in the year it was a win over Galway in the NHL that confirmed their promotion to Division 1A after an eight-year wait.

Galway were struggling to find their top form and that continued for most of the summer, and Finn knows it is important that Limerick hit the new season with real intent if they are to discourage some of the challengers.

“It is probably something we’re not used to being at the top and people looking to pick us off. We’re used to looking at other people and looking up to them and seeing what they have achieved.

“We have recognised the position we’re in and that people want to knock us off the top.”

Unlike 2018, John Kiely’s side will be able to call on all of their players right from the start of the season.

Twelve months ago the Na Piarsaigh contingent were in the throes of preparing for their All-Ireland club championship, and now they’re all available, Finn is happy to see the squad at full strength from the off.

“This league in 1A we’ll need the extra players. We’ve had a few knocks in the last few weeks.

“Those lads have to fight to get their positions as well as I do. No one is guaranteed their position and the more players there are to pick from, the greater the competition is and the more we’ll get out of each other.

“That will benefit us coming into the league and how early it starts.”