All-Ireland winner Richie McCarthy suffers serious knee injury

Limerick have confirmed that All-Ireland winner Richie McCarthy has suffered a serious knee injury.

The 30-year-old defender ruptured his cruciate ligament while playing for his club Blackrock last weekend.

The injury occurred just two weeks after the 2013 All-Star helped the Treaty County lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

He's now facing a nine-month spell on the sidelines.

"Following a scan this week we can confirm that Richie has suffered an ACL knee injury playing with his club Blackrock last weekend which will require surgery in the coming weeks," said a statement from Limerick Senior Hurling Team Management.

"The Management Team, backroom team and entire panel of players wish Richie the very best in his recovery and ensure him of our fullest support in the months ahead.

"We have every faith in his ability to work through this challenge and look forward to seeing him back on the pitch with Limerick and Blackrock in 2019."

Digital Desk