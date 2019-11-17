All-Ireland-winner Ciarán Sheahan back with Cork panel

Ciarán Sheehan is back as part of the extended Cork senior football panel for the first time since 2013.

Sheehan, who started for his club Éire Óg in today’s Munster IFC semi-final loss to Kerry’s Templenoe, will be involved in pre-season, and possibly beyond, with Ronan McCarthy’s Rebels.

Cork will play Tipperary and Kerry in the pre-season McGrath Cup, though the Kingdom are likely to field a majority of Under 20s because the majority of their senior squad will be on holiday in Thailand.

Cork’s Allianz FL Division 3 fixtures for 2020 have also been finalised with four of their seven games at home.

They open with a home game against Offaly at the end of January before ties against Leintrim (A), Down (H), Tipperary (A), Louth (H), Longford (A) and Derry (H).