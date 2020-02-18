All-Ireland minor winning Kerry keeper looks set for AFL move

Deividas Uosis is set to be the latest GAA player to make the move to the AFL.

The Lithuanian-born Kerry goalkeeper, who can also play outfield, is reported to be ready to sign with the Brisbane Lions.

Uosis played in goal when Kerry beat Derry in the 2017 All-Ireland minor final, thanks to an inspired performance from current senior captain David Clifford.

The Independent reports that Uosis has "established heads of agreement" with the Lions and will sign "an international rookie contract offer for two years."

Uosis was one of the players who stood out at an AFL European Combine in Dublin last December.

Kerry has already lost Munster U20 Player of the Year Stefan Okunbor and Mark O'Connor to AFL in recent months, with both players signing for Geelong.

Kerry GAA chairman Tim Murphy said last month that the lure of the AFL continues to be a huge challenge for the association.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner last December, he said the GAA as a voluntary organisation simply cannot compete with professional sport.

"We are doing everything in our power to create and maintain as attractive an environment as possible here at home and convey to our players the benefits of remaining in Ireland, while also assisting them with educational opportunities, career advice, and enhanced employment prospects."