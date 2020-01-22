All-Ireland minor champions return as David Power names 38-man Tipperary football panel

New Tipperary football manager David Power has named a 38-man panel for their League campaign.
As well as Michael Quinlivan, regular starters Liam McGrath, Liam Casey, and Josh Keane have decided to go travelling for the year, while defender Shane O'Connell can't commit.
Paudie Feehan (travelling) and Paul Maher, who has thrown his lot in with Liam Sheedy's senior hurlers, are also unavailable.
In their place, the 2011 All-Ireland Minor winning manager welcomes back a number of stars of that triumph over Dublin who haven't since made the step up to senior level.
Colman Kennedy, who scored the winning goal in that final, and Greg Henry both spent time in America on soccer scholarships and played in the League of Ireland with Limerick FC and Cobh Ramblers respectively, but have now joined Power's panel.
Kennedy is joined by six Commercials teammates, including his two bothers Conal and Jack.
Conor Sweeney has been made captain for 2020, with Steven O’Brien acting as vice-captain, as they prepare for their Division 3 opener against Down on Sunday.
Tipperary SF panel
Colm O’Shaughnessy – Ardfinnan
Gavin Whelan – Ardfinnan
Paddy Dalton – Arravale Rovers
Donagh Leahy – Arravale Rovers
Steven O’Brien – Ballina
Conor Sweeney – Ballyporeen
Philip Austin – Borrisokane
Robbie Kiely – Carbery Rangers
Kevin Fahey – Clonmel Commercials
Colman Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials
Conal Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials
Jack Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials
Jason Lonergan – Clonmel Commercials
Padraic Looram – Clonmel Commercials
Michael O’Reilly – Clonmel Commercials
Emmet Moloney – Drom & Inch
Tommy Nolan – Drom & Inch
Brian Fox – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
Dean McEnroe – JK Brackens
Dan O’Meara – Kiladangan
Jimmy Feehan – Killenaule
Greg Henry – Killenaule
Daire Brennan – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
Evan Comerford – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
Bill Maher – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
Brendan Martin – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
John Meagher – Loughmore-Castleiney
Joseph Nyland – Loughmore-Castleiney
Liam Treacy – Loughmore Castleiney
Liam Boland – Moyle Rovers
Alan Campbell – Moyle Rovers
Tadhg Fitzgerald – Moyle Rovers
Shane Foley – Moyle Rovers
Jack Harney – Moyle Rovers
Kevin O’Halloran – Portroe
Liam Fahey – Rockwell Rovers
Alan Moloney – Rockwell Rovers
Dean Carew – Upperchurch-Drombane