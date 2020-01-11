All-Ireland JFC Semi-Final: Extra-time win for Na Gaeil

Na Gaeil (Kerry) 0-13 - 1-9 Kilmaine (Mayo)

(After Extra Time)

Na Gaeil’s hopes of becoming the tenth Kerry club to lift the All-Ireland junior crown survived a stern test this afternoon as they needed extra-time to beat Mayo side Kilmaine.

The Tralee outfit seemed set for victory when points from Dara Devine and Eoin Walsh edged them two clear in injury time, but never-say-die Kilmaine battled back with late scores by Tomás Fahey and Adam Barrett to force extra-time.

However, Na Gaeil got there in the end with points by Dan Goggin and countryman Diarmuid O’Connor in the first half of extra-time being crucial as they fended off the Kilmaine challenge in the second period.

After holding other county senior star Jack Barry in reserve the Munster champions were rocked by the concession a goal to Michael Hession after 12 minutes of the game. However, they hit the last three points of the half through Mike Griffin (2) and Dara Devine to draw level at 1-3 to 0-6, while at one stage in the second half they moved three clear before Kilmaine got back on terms at full-time as it finished 1-8 to 0-11.

Scorers for Na Gaeil: D Devine (0-4f), M Griffin (0-2),D Goggin (0-2), Diarmuid O’Connor (0-1), D Herlihy (0-1), I McCarthy (0-1), D O’Connor (0-1), E Walsh (0-1).

Scorers for Kilmaine: A Barrett (0-4f), M Hession (1-0), C Murphy (0-1), J Mullin (0-1), P Kelly (0-1), T Fahey (0-1), J McDonagh (0-1).

NA GAEIL

T Culloty; R O’Neill, E Doody, D Bourke; K Dineen, A Barry, F Barry; Dan O’Connor, Diarmuid O’Connor; K O’Donovan; E O’Neill, I McCarthy; D Herlihy, D Devine, D Goggin. Subs M Griffin for F Barry (25), E Walsh for Dineen (41), J Barry for McCarthy (47), D Reen for Dan O’Connor (47), J O’Connor for Devine (63), J Lowham for Herlihy (63), D Devine for Griffin (Start of Extra-Time), I McCarthy for Reen (70), D Herlihy for Devine (71), Dan O’Connor for Goggin (75).

KILMAINE

A Keady; D Mullin, D Hughes, P McDonagh; T Fahey, P Kelly, M McDonnell; M Keady, O Mullin; C Murphy, J Moloney, A Barrett; M Hession, J Mullin; C Hughes. Subs M Mullin for McDonnell (43), B Moloney for Hughes (45), T McDonagh for Hession (54), J McDonagh for Moloney (57), M Hession for Murphy (71) B/C, B Sheridan for D Mullin (75), G Sheridan for Kelly (81).

Referee: Patrick Maguire (Longford)