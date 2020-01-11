News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

All-Ireland JFC Semi-Final: Extra-time win for Na Gaeil

All-Ireland JFC Semi-Final: Extra-time win for Na Gaeil
By Joe O Muircheartaigh
Saturday, January 11, 2020 - 04:26 PM

Na Gaeil (Kerry) 0-13 - 1-9 Kilmaine (Mayo)

(After Extra Time)

Na Gaeil’s hopes of becoming the tenth Kerry club to lift the All-Ireland junior crown survived a stern test this afternoon as they needed extra-time to beat Mayo side Kilmaine.

The Tralee outfit seemed set for victory when points from Dara Devine and Eoin Walsh edged them two clear in injury time, but never-say-die Kilmaine battled back with late scores by Tomás Fahey and Adam Barrett to force extra-time.

However, Na Gaeil got there in the end with points by Dan Goggin and countryman Diarmuid O’Connor in the first half of extra-time being crucial as they fended off the Kilmaine challenge in the second period.

After holding other county senior star Jack Barry in reserve the Munster champions were rocked by the concession a goal to Michael Hession after 12 minutes of the game. However, they hit the last three points of the half through Mike Griffin (2) and Dara Devine to draw level at 1-3 to 0-6, while at one stage in the second half they moved three clear before Kilmaine got back on terms at full-time as it finished 1-8 to 0-11.

Scorers for Na Gaeil: D Devine (0-4f), M Griffin (0-2),D Goggin (0-2), Diarmuid O’Connor (0-1), D Herlihy (0-1), I McCarthy (0-1), D O’Connor (0-1), E Walsh (0-1).

Scorers for Kilmaine: A Barrett (0-4f), M Hession (1-0), C Murphy (0-1), J Mullin (0-1), P Kelly (0-1), T Fahey (0-1), J McDonagh (0-1).

NA GAEIL

T Culloty; R O’Neill, E Doody, D Bourke; K Dineen, A Barry, F Barry; Dan O’Connor, Diarmuid O’Connor; K O’Donovan; E O’Neill, I McCarthy; D Herlihy, D Devine, D Goggin. Subs M Griffin for F Barry (25), E Walsh for Dineen (41), J Barry for McCarthy (47), D Reen for Dan O’Connor (47), J O’Connor for Devine (63), J Lowham for Herlihy (63), D Devine for Griffin (Start of Extra-Time), I McCarthy for Reen (70), D Herlihy for Devine (71), Dan O’Connor for Goggin (75).

KILMAINE

A Keady; D Mullin, D Hughes, P McDonagh; T Fahey, P Kelly, M McDonnell; M Keady, O Mullin; C Murphy, J Moloney, A Barrett; M Hession, J Mullin; C Hughes. Subs M Mullin for McDonnell (43), B Moloney for Hughes (45), T McDonagh for Hession (54), J McDonagh for Moloney (57), M Hession for Murphy (71) B/C, B Sheridan for D Mullin (75), G Sheridan for Kelly (81).

Referee: Patrick Maguire (Longford)

More in this Section

Neptune progress to U18s National Cup final after win over UCD MarianNeptune progress to U18s National Cup final after win over UCD Marian

British Paralympic champion reveals she can’t watch Rio success because of ‘negative’ experienceBritish Paralympic champion reveals she can’t watch Rio success because of ‘negative’ experience

Guardiola hails ‘incredible’ Aguero as striker closes on Henry recordGuardiola hails ‘incredible’ Aguero as striker closes on Henry record

Ralph Hasenhuttl did not lose faith after record-breaking defeat to LeicesterRalph Hasenhuttl did not lose faith after record-breaking defeat to Leicester


Lifestyle

It's cold outside and a little internal warming is just what we needHot stuff: Eight spicy pasta sauces put to the test

Hannah Stephenson has advice that will help busy gardeners all year roundFive time-saving hacks for busy gardeners

Seeking some floral fanfare?How to create your own cherry blossom season

Food allergies are on the rise. If you’re a parent, you’ll know this because of frequent reminders not to pack nuts in your children’s lunchboxes.Food reaction: Does your child have an allergy?

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »