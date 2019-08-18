Tipperary are All Ireland champions as Cats go down

Tipperary have won the All Ireland hurling final, having seen off the challenge posed by Kilkenny. The Liam McCarthy cup is therefore heading back to Tipp.
Final score:
EARLIER:
This year's Senior All Ireland Hurling Final is underway at GAA Headquarters in Dublin.
Kilkenny are playing Tipperary in the final for the 21st time at a packed Croke Park.
Fans of both teams were confident their team will lift the Liam McCarthy cup as they made their way to the big match this afternoon.
Here's a quick flavour of the atmosphere in Croke Park right now:
The feeling when 82,300 people sing Amhrán na bhFiann in @CrokePark on All-Ireland day. There’s no feeling quite like it. #KKvTipp #tippvkk pic.twitter.com/AkN0Y9SHkK— RTÉ Radio 1 (@RTERadio1) August 18, 2019
Looking forward to having the county to myself in 18 minutes. If ever you need to film some post apocalypse scenes and need empty streets, come to Kilkenny on All Ireland hurling final day.😁— Francis Nesbitt (@NesbittF) August 18, 2019
The ☀️ is out for the All-Ireland final. Who do you reckon for the win? https://t.co/5L8aqPzJti— Barra Best (@barrabest) August 18, 2019
Favourite day of the year. One of us going to their 43rd All-Ireland hurling final. pic.twitter.com/Ie99KwMup3— Ciarán Kennedy (@CiaranKennedy_) August 18, 2019
Match programmes are a good souvenir on All-Ireland Hurling final day but it can double up as shelter when the rain is this bad. #KKvTipp pic.twitter.com/lTyNchbtTg— The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 18, 2019
Looking forward to the 2nd half of the @officialgaa hurling all-ireland final @CrokePark #hurling #AllIrelandFinal #Dublin2019 #driving #Lovetherain pic.twitter.com/LfvyFQwYuy— BCM LAW LLP (@LawBcm) August 18, 2019