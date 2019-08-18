News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Tipperary are All Ireland champions as Cats go down

Sunday, August 18, 2019 - 04:19 PM

Tipperary have won the All Ireland hurling final, having seen off the challenge posed by Kilkenny. The Liam McCarthy cup is therefore heading back to Tipp.

Final score:

Kilkenny 0-20 - 3-25 Tipperary

Tipperary's Niall O’Meara scores a goal today. Picture: Inpho
Tipperary's Niall O’Meara scores a goal today. Picture: Inpho

EARLIER:

This year's Senior All Ireland Hurling Final is underway at GAA Headquarters in Dublin.

Kilkenny are playing Tipperary in the final for the 21st time at a packed Croke Park.

Fans of both teams were confident their team will lift the Liam McCarthy cup as they made their way to the big match this afternoon.

Half-time score:

Kilkenny 0-11 - 1-09 Tipperary

Here's a quick flavour of the atmosphere in Croke Park right now:

More on this topic

Galway Minors cruise past Kilkenny to third consecutive hurling titleGalway Minors cruise past Kilkenny to third consecutive hurling title

Here are the traffic restrictions for fans travelling to the All-Ireland hurling finalHere are the traffic restrictions for fans travelling to the All-Ireland hurling final

Rail services from Tipperary to Dublin on Sunday morning sold outRail services from Tipperary to Dublin on Sunday morning sold out

Jerome Cahill learning on the job in Tipperary’s whirlwind seasonJerome Cahill learning on the job in Tipperary’s whirlwind season

TOPIC: All-Ireland Hurling Final

More in this Section

Gatland says Wales will keep feet on the ground after reaching rankings summitGatland says Wales will keep feet on the ground after reaching rankings summit

Manchester City denied late winner by VAR as Spurs steal a pointManchester City denied late winner by VAR as Spurs steal a point

Kilkenny return to Championship final after second half comeback against TippKilkenny return to Championship final after second half comeback against Tipp

Late Forrest strike ensures Celtic avoid cup upset against DunfermlineLate Forrest strike ensures Celtic avoid cup upset against Dunfermline


Lifestyle

Incarcerated in Auschwitz and other Nazi death camps Zuzana Ruzickova somehow survived and went on to create the complete recordings of her beloved Bach, writes James Lawless.Book review: Nazi horrors replaced by brutal Soviets for piano player

The Menu was delighted to make recent mention of a new UCC postgraduate diploma in Irish food culture and is equally pleased to announce availability of two new bursaries for same.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Milky skincare ingredients keep skin fresh and often suit the whole family, it’s moo-vellous, writes Rachel Marie Walsh.Product watch: Milky skincare ingredients for the whole family

George Orwell’s classic novel foretold a lot, but the manner in which we’ve handed over our personal data to faceless corporatocracies is doubleplus-ungood, says Suzanne Harrington.How we sleepwalked into George Orwell’s nightmarish vision

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »