All-Ireland glory a just reward for Cork’s comeback kings

Cork 3-20 - 3-14 Galway

After extra time.

Earlier this summer, the Cork minor footballers had shown admirable resilience when picking themselves up off the floor following a 19-point thumping at home to Kerry and successfully keeping their season alive eight days later in Ennis.

At Croke Park yesterday afternoon, Bobbie O’Dwyer’s young charges, having been hit with a similarly heavy blow, weren’t afforded such a period of time to absorb this latest setback, gather themselves, and then issue a response.

There was 62 minutes and 48 seconds on the clock when Galway sub Niall Cunningham, in what was his first meaningful involvement, blasted the ball to the Cork net to propel the Westerners 2-13 to 1-13 clear.

Referee Noel Mooney had allotted four minutes of injury-time so the reality was that this group of 16 and 17-year olds in red had all of 70 seconds to get back in the frame for the All-Ireland silverware on offer.

It didn’t so much look as it was an impossible ask.

As it turned out, this Cork class didn’t need 70 seconds, they only required 40.

Goalkeeper Cian O’Leary didn’t hang about in getting the ball back in play; Cork retained possession from his restart, with a long punt from the 65-metre line sailing in over the head of Galway defenders Jonathan McGrath and Ruairí King and into the arms of Conor Corbett.

The Cork captain, cool as a breeze, jinked past Galway ‘keeper Donie Halleran before rolling the ball into the net to tie the game.

Cork's Conor Corbett celebrates scoring their second goal of the game to force extra time. Photo: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

There was still time for Galway to earn a potentially match-winning free but Tomo Culhane, who’d already converted six placed-ball efforts, was unable to steer the kick between the Canal End posts.

And so to extra-time we went.

Eighteen seconds after the game recommencing, the net was again shaking. Another Cork goal. Sub Ryan O’Donovan was the scorer and points from Corbett and Michael O’Neill (2) followed in quick succession.

With a matter of moments there were six between the sides and with Galway having had the wind taken out of their sails at the end of second-half stoppages, these latest sucker-punches meant they were now on the floor.

Dónal Ó Fátharta’s side managed just 1-1 during the 20 minutes of extra-time, Cunningham’s second goal arriving when Cork had already sped out of sight thanks to two Ryan O’Donovan points and O’Neill’s sixth of the final.

All-Ireland glory at the end of a season which began with 3-19 to 1-9 rout to Kerry is an incredible achievement, yesterday’s result securing Cork their first All-Ireland at this grade since 2000, their eleventh overall, and a first underage double since 1981.

“We knew the character that was in that team,” said Bobbie O’Dwyer.

We’ve been involved with them since they were U14. We’ve had four years on the go with them and that’s one thing that can never be questioned about them, their character. We’re just so proud of them.

Cork outscoring Galway by 1-7 to 1-1 in extra-time had its roots in their success in unlocking an opposition rearguard which so frustrated them during the first-half of the regulation hour.

Behind by 0-8 to 0-5 at the break, Cork finished the opening half with just two of their front six having found the target from open play, Corbett accounting for 0-3 of their 0-5.

Dylan Brady and Kyle O’Neill combining to strip Cork centre-back Daniel Linehan of possession as he made his customary charge into the opposition half of the field set the tone from very early on.

James McLaughlin turning over Corbett led directly to Tomo Culhane and Galway’s second score.

Culhane gave an exhibition in that first-half. The full-forward was responsible for Galway’s opening four points, adding a fifth before the call for half-time.

He kicked points from play off both feet, and also converted an extremely difficult free from out near the Hogan Stand sideline.

Galway thrice held a double-scores advantage during the opening half, the widest the gap stretched to was 0-8 to 0-4.

Cork’s Neil Lordan and Sean Andrews react towards Tomo Culhane of Galway. Photo: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Cork rallied in the second period, a Jack Cahalane goal on 37 minutes and points from Darragh Cashman and Corbett edging the beaten Munster finalists in front for the first time (1-8 to 1-10).

They were two in front when Daniel Cox delivered Galway’s first goal on 56 minutes, but not even the sight of a second Galway green flag six minutes later could halt these Cork youngsters.

Scorers for Cork: C Corbett (1-7); M O’Neill (0-6, 0-3 frees); R O’Donovan (1-2); J Cahalane (1-1); D Cashman (0-2); P Campbell, L Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Galway: T Culhane (0-10, 0-7); N Cunningham (2-0); D Cox (1-2); N Grainger (0-2).

CORK: C O’Leary (Douglas); D Peet (Clonakilty), N Lordan (Ballinora), J O’Shea (Urhan); D Cashman (Millstreet), D Linehan (Castlemagner), A Walsh Murphy (Valley Rovers); J Lawton (Argideen Rangers), E Nash (Douglas); H Murphy (Éire Óg), P Campbell (Nemo Rangers), K Scannell (Carbery Rangers); M O’Neill (Buttevent), C Corbett Clyda Rovers), J Cahalane (Castlehaven).

Subs: S Andrews (Shamrocks) for Peet (35); N Gough (Bishopstown) for O’Shea (46); L Murphy (Cullen) for Nash (51); R O’Donovan (Barryroe) for Cahalane (60); T O’Donoghue (Carrignavar) for Walsh Murphy (69); J Cahalane (Castlehaven) for Campbell (75); E Nash (Douglas) for Lawton (77).

GALWAY: D Halleran (Cortoon Shamrocks); J McGrath (Caherlistrane), R King (Clifden), L Tevnan (Northern Gaels); C Hernon (Bearna), E Fiorentini (St Michael’s), K O’Neill (Caherlistrane); J McLaughlin (Moycullen), D O’Flaherty (Salthill/Knocknacarra); E Nolan (Salthill/Knocknacarra), W Seoige (Naomh Anna Leitir Móir), D Brady (Corofin); N Grainger (Claregalway), T Culhane (Salthill/Knocknacarra), D Cox (Moycullen).

Subs: C Gallagher (St Michael’s) for O’Flaherty (52); N Cunningham (St Gabriel’s) for Grainger, D Kennedy (Clifden) for Nolan (both 55); J Webb (Oughterard) for Hernon (58); M Colleran (Tuam Stars) for Brady (66); D McNulty (St James) for O’Neill, A Naughton (Caltra) for Cox (77).

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan).