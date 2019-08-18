News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

All-Ireland game-day twists and turns

All-Ireland game-day twists and turns
By Larry Ryan
Sunday, August 18, 2019 - 05:53 PM

A stark vignette around half 11, just short of Naas on the N7. A bus full of Kilkenny supporters had pulled in for ‘relief’ on the left. The bus carrying the Kilkenny team was tracking a Garda escort past backed-up traffic up the right lane.

Naturally, the one bad egg in any group was busy photographing his pals going about their business. And as the team edged past they were treated to a selection of bare arses poking out from beneath the black and amber.

It was surely worse than anything Pat Shortt did to the stripes in his ‘controversial’ pre-match video that rocked Noreside.

In truth, the journalist in the car was preoccupied looking in the windows of the bus to his right, as rumour and counter-rumoured swirled all morning as to whether Adrian Mullen was on board.

We had to wait until half three to know for certain Mullen was playing but what frame of mind could the lad be in?

***********

Forget all that. The Kilkenny bus turned up aright. But where were Tipp?

As rain and hail drenched the first half, it wasn’t an afternoon for ‘playing through the lines’

Was this one final day out for the direct approach, for John Bull and the last remnants of British culture etc etc?

Kilkenny prospered far better as passes slipped off the stick, Tipp accumulated spillages and TJ Reid accumulated frees.

There was one Richie Hogan miss that felt more of a let-off than it should, so early. But Padraic Maher had been foiled bursting out and Kilkenny lungs were ready to swell.

Ii dropped wide, the sun came out, and like Kate Bush maybe Tipp knew something good was going to happen. Niall O’Meara gave Conor Fogarty twisted blood and Tipp were level in a game they had started without them.

****

After a week dominated by who would handle the football final, all of a sudden James Owens held the hurling final in his hands.

All previous experience suggested some kind of agreement would be reached. Slippery surface. Not that kind of player. Mitigation piled up.

But after mulling over testimony from his linesman Johnny Murphy, Owens acted in the only way the rules allowed.

In the week we had heard much about how this would be Cody’s greatest achievement. If he played off three cushions to get out of this snooker, it truly would be.

***

But Cody soon needed snookers himself. The unfortunate Mullen departed. Callanan slid in to complete his goal-a-game dream summer. Bubbles swung one over, before Tipp’s marquee duo combined for the obligatory trademark goal ‘with Eamon O'Shea’s stamp all over it'.

At the other end, Ronan Maher and Seamus Kennedy defied everything and Barry Heffernan had long forgotten those early slips.

And long before the end, we had that rarest of beasts between these two: a final act without true drama.

READ MORE

Premier power their way to 28th All-Ireland title

More on this topic

Tipperary v Kilkenny: Hogan sending off diminished relevance of final's William TellsTipperary v Kilkenny: Hogan sending off diminished relevance of final's William Tells

Premier power their way to 28th All-Ireland titlePremier power their way to 28th All-Ireland title

Tipperary are All Ireland champions as Cats go downTipperary are All Ireland champions as Cats go down

Galway Minors cruise past Kilkenny to third consecutive hurling titleGalway Minors cruise past Kilkenny to third consecutive hurling title

TOPIC: All-Ireland Hurling Final

More in this Section

European wrap: Gareth Bale shines as Real Madrid start LaLiga with a winEuropean wrap: Gareth Bale shines as Real Madrid start LaLiga with a win

Diogo Jota: Maguire has a lot of quality but I know and trust Wolves defenceDiogo Jota: Maguire has a lot of quality but I know and trust Wolves defence

Celtic sign Republic of Ireland Under-19 forward AfolabiCeltic sign Republic of Ireland Under-19 forward Afolabi

France thrash Scotland in NiceFrance thrash Scotland in Nice


Lifestyle

Incarcerated in Auschwitz and other Nazi death camps Zuzana Ruzickova somehow survived and went on to create the complete recordings of her beloved Bach, writes James Lawless.Book review: Nazi horrors replaced by brutal Soviets for piano player

The Menu was delighted to make recent mention of a new UCC postgraduate diploma in Irish food culture and is equally pleased to announce availability of two new bursaries for same.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Milky skincare ingredients keep skin fresh and often suit the whole family, it’s moo-vellous, writes Rachel Marie Walsh.Product watch: Milky skincare ingredients for the whole family

George Orwell’s classic novel foretold a lot, but the manner in which we’ve handed over our personal data to faceless corporatocracies is doubleplus-ungood, says Suzanne Harrington.How we sleepwalked into George Orwell’s nightmarish vision

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »