All-Ireland Football final: The moments that mattered

Brendan O'Brien looks at the stand-out moments from today's All-Ireland football final.

Tyrone pay the penalty

Tyrone had done most things right in the first quarter, claiming all their kickouts and two of Dublin's, ripping ball in the tackle and rousing their supporters in the stands before it all turned on its head.

Paul Mannion of Dublin is tackled by Tiernan McCann, left and Kieran McGeary of Tyrone resulting in a penalty during to the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile.

The concession of the 19th-minute penalty, for a Tiernan McCann tackle on Paul Mannion, set the agenda for the rest of the half and Tyrone's frustration would have been all the more acute for the fact that the bloodletting began with what was a loose kickout to Ciaran Kilkenny.

Scully strikes

Bad as things were turning out for Tyrone as they approached the half-time interval, they were still only four points adrift when Cian O'Sullivan had to make way due to injury.

Cian O'Sullivan of Dublin leaves the pitch injured during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile.

A deficit of that order would not have been disastrous for the underdogs at half-time but Dublin's reaction to the loss of their influential defender was to proceed down the field shortly afterwards and claim a second goal via the brilliance of Con O'Callaghan and a simple Niall Scully finish.

Seven points at half-time looked to be too big an ask. So it proved.

Small errors but they all added up

The pity about Peter Harte's 67th-minute penalty was that the game needed it ten minutes earlier.

Tyrone were still five points behind after the Errigal Ciaran man found the net and needed to do everything right from there through to the seven minutes of injury-time. They didn't.

Peter Harte, left, and Lee Brennan of Tyrone run onto the pitch with team-mates prior to the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile.

Lee Brennan clocked up a bad wide, Ronan O'Neill had a shot blocked with three men outside him and then the same man sent a ball in behind the defence for Michael McKernan that dribbled over the end line.

There would be no last-gasp drama.