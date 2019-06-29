News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
All-Ireland club finals to be played in January from 2020

By Steve Neville
Saturday, June 29, 2019 - 02:40 PM

The All-Ireland club finals have been moved to January, the GAA has confirmed.

The GAA Ard Chomhairle today revealed that the 2020 All-Ireland club finals will take place on Sunday January 19, as opposed to March 17, which had been the traditional date.

The GAA said on their website that the move "is part of an overall commitment to condense the fixture calendar, create opportunities for club activity and would also allow counties in the Allianz Leagues to access players who were previously unavailable because they were playing in All-Ireland senior club semi-finals and finals."

In 2020, the hurling and football semi-finals will take place on the weekend of January 4/5, with the final coming two weeks later.

Galway side Corofin are the current club football champions, having claimed their fourth title last March by beating Kerry's Dr Crokes.

Henry Shefflin's Ballyhale Shamrocks are the current club hurling champions.

The Kilkenny side won a record seventh title when they defeated St Thomas' of Galway.

