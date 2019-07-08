All hurling quarter-finals and Super 8 games live on TV this weekend, despite clashes

All six of this weekend's hurling and football quarter-final games will be broadcast live on TV, despite some high-profile fixture clashes.

TV viewers will face a choice between hurling and football games on Sunday, as the hurling double-header in Croke Park clashes with the Super 8 Group 1 games in Killarney and Ballybofey.

The meeting of Cork and Kilkenny's hurlers at 2pm will be broadcast on RTÉ 2, followed by Laois v Tipperary at 4pm. The build-up will begin at 1:30pm.

The latter game will clash with RTÉ 1's coverage of Mayo's visit to Kerry at 4pm, with build-up starting at 3:45pm, while the earlier game between Donegal and Meath will be carried on Sky Sports Arena, with live coverage from 1pm.

On Saturday evening, the Super 8s will throw-in with Roscommon v Tyrone at Dr Hyde Park at 5pm, live on Sky Sports Arena (with build-up available on the red button from 4pm).

Viewers can switch over to RTÉ 2 for the other Group 2 game, between Dublin and Cork at Croke Park. The game begins at 7pm, with the broadcast starting at 6:30pm.

Saturday, July 13

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship (Quarter-Final Group 2 Phase 1)

Roscommon v Tyrone, Dr Hyde Park, 5pm - Sky Sports Arena

Dublin v Cork, Croke Park, 7pm - RTÉ 1

Sunday, July 14

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship (Quarter-Final Group 1 Phase 1)

Donegal v Meath, Ballybofey, 2pm - Sky Sports Arena

Kerry v Mayo, Killarney, 4pm - RTÉ 1

All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals

Kilkenny v Cork, Croke Park, 2pm - RTÉ 2

Tipperary v Laois, Croke Park, 4pm - RTÉ 2