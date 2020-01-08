All Cork Harty Cup semi-final as Midleton see off De La Salle

Midleton CBS 2-17 - 2-8 De La Salle College Waterford

It will be an all-Cork Dr Harty Cup semi-final, and a repeat of last year’s decider after champions Midleton CBS got the better of DLS College in Dungarvan to set up a penultimate round against Christians Brothers College.

This quarter final was also a repeat of the 2019 semi-final, and Midleton CBS powered by six of their starting 15 from last year’s final, turned in a spectacular second half performance. They were ahead by three points at the interval but it was their second 30 minutes that eased them into the last four.

Midleton CBS manager Iain Cooney praised the efforts of his team.

“They worked really, really hard especially in the second half. We played very well in the forwards in the first half but we turned the ball over a good few times. We just needed to get the ball in faster, we did it in the second half. Super effort by all including the subs.

“Great credit too to the lads who gave up their time over Christmas. A lot of lads are doing their Leaving Cert so you are trying to balance study. That is very difficult and they have done a great job so far.”

Midleton CBS got off to a strong start, 0-5 to 0-1 ahead after just nine minutes, Sean Walsh, Cathal Hickey and Jack McGann had one apiece while Ryan McCarthy was making his presence felt with a brace.

De La Salle College hit back with a goal from Reuben Halloran, the number 11 started and finished a flowing move that also involved Sean Burke.

Then, we had one of the sweetest points you will ever see when Midleton CBS free-taker McCarthy failed to rise the sliotar from a placed ball effort but cool as a breeze struck the ball on the ground and flew it straight over the bar from 60 metres out.

The Waterford school were soon back on level terms with points from two of their best forwards, Halloran and Patrick Fitzgerald, 1-3 to 0-6.

A majestic passage of play from John Millerick, Sean Walsh and Isaak Walsh ended with a goal from McGann in the 22nd minute. Midleton CBS remained in the ascendancy up to half-time, 1-9 to 1-6.

On the resumption, the Cork side outscored DLS three points to one. Impressive at the back, they started to take their points from distance and at the end of the third quarter they had opened up a five-point gap, 1-13 to 1-8.

De La Salle introduced sub Tom Gallagher before the break and it didn’t take long for the Ballygunner man to make an impact. He scored a cracking solo goal in the 43rd minute after a searing run from midfield. DLS right back in the game, just two adrift.

However, they wouldn’t score again as Midleton CBS closed up shop at the back and started to pile on the scores. Ritchie Landers must get immense credit for denying Jake Foley a goal – if converted, it would have made for an interesting finish.

Instead, the east Cork team picked off their points with Isaak Walsh, Hickey and Sam Quirke all on target. A shot to the net in the 55th minute from sub Noel Cahill, who was fed by McCarthy, sealed matters.

In stoppage time, DLS were reduced to 14 men when Mark Fitzgerald saw red.

“We love playing CBC. It is great to have a bit of rivalry. We will be looking forward to that,” added Cooney.

Scorers for Midleton CBS: R McCarthy (0-7, 0-4 frees, 0-1 65), J McGann (1-1), N Cahill (1-0), C Hickey (0-3), S Quirke, S Walsh and I Walsh (0-2 each).

Scorers for DLS: R Halloran (1-3, 0-3 frees), T Gallagher (1-1, 0-1 free), P Fitzgerald (0-3, 0-1 free), J Foley (0-1).

Midleton CBS: B Saunderson (Midleton); A Quirke (Midleton), R Landers (Killeagh), J Fitzgerald (Midleton); E Motherway (St Colman’s), C Joyce (Kiltha Óg), J Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s); R McCarthy (Killeagh), S Quirke (Midleton, Capt); E Martin (Kiltha Óg), C Hickey (Lisgoold), J Mulcahy (Carrigtwohill); S Walsh (Carrigtwohill), J McGann (Kiltha Óg), I Walsh (Lisgoold)>

Subs: C Fitzgibbon (Killeagh) for R McCarthy (bs 18-19), N Cahill (St Colman’s) for E Martin (half time), C Fitzgibbon for S Quirke (bs 43-52), D Rooney (Carrigtwohill) for E Motherway (57).

De La Salle: M Kilgannnon (Ballygunner, Capt); C O’Neill (Passage), S O’Neill (Ballygunner), A Keane (De La Salle); R Power (Ballygunner), J Aylward (Mooncoin), A Wymberry (De La Salle); E O’Brien (Ballygunner), M Fitzgerald (Passage); S Burke (Roanmore), R Halloran (De La Salle), M Cummins (Passage); J Foley (Ballygunner), A Croke (Mooncoin), P Fitzgerald (Ballygunner).

Subs: T Gallagher (Ballygunner) for M Cummins (26), E Flynn (Roanmore) for S Burke (half time), C Carroll (Roanmore) for E Flynn (56).

Referee: Michael Kennedy (Tipperary).