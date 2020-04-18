Alan Cadogan Q&A: 'I’d love a superpowerthat could kill this virus'

Q. Ambition or talent — which matters more to success?

A. A combination of both. You need to have talent with ambition.

Q. Who is/was your sporting mentor?

A. Growing up I had, and still do have, huge respect for the likes of Dónal Óg Cusack and Seán Óg.

The level of professionalism and commitment they gave to Cork hurling was unbelievable.

I was lucky enough to experience this first hand and it certainly shaped how I am as a person, both on and off the field.

Q. What ambitions do you still have?

A. To win an All-Ireland and a county with my club.

Q. Where are you happiest?

A. On the playing field or spending time with positive people.

Q. What’s your guilty pleasure?

A. A bit of a sweet tooth!!!!

Q. The four people you’d invite to a dinner party?

A. Roy Keane, AP McCoy, Jurgen Klopp and Tommy Tiernan (there would be some laughs then).

Q. If you could pick one superpower, what would it be?

A. To wipe out this coronavirus!

Q. What advice would you give your 18-year-old self?

A. Be the best version of yourself every day.

Q. The one result you’d change if you could.

A. 2018 All-Ireland semi-final.

Q. A motto you live by?

A. Go after what you want. Don’t be afraid to take risks.

Q: One team-mate you’d want to have your back?

A. I could pick any of them as I have huge trust in all of them.

Q: Your manager’s on a lie detector, what’s the first question you ask him?

A. I think I would be too nervous to ask him anything controversial!!!

Q: The best perk of your sport away from the game?

A. All the friends you make both from Cork and outside of Cork.

Q. Out of 10, rate your satisfaction.

A. 8/10.