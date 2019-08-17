News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Aisling McCarthy helps Tipp book a place in Championship decider

Aisling McCarthy helps Tipp book a place in Championship decider
Pictures: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
By Daire Walsh
Saturday, August 17, 2019 - 05:12 PM

Tipperary 3-15 - 3-5 Sligo

Tipperary booked their place in the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship decider on September 15 with an accomplished victory against Sligo at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny.

Thanks to star performances from Aisling McCarthy, Aishling Moloney and Caoimhe Condon, who top scored with 2-2, the Munster champions were full value for their victory.

Sligo produced a spirited second-period display, but ultimately fell to a fourth consecutive semi-final defeat.

Seeking a second title at this grade in just three years, Tipperary stormed ahead early on courtesy of unanswered points by Moloney, full-back Maria Curley, Condon and Angela McGuigan.

Sligo eventually responded through Sarah Reynolds, but a rampant Tipperary continued to dominate proceedings as the action progressed.

In between a brace of Moloney points, Condon rattled the net to move the Premier County eight points in front.

Sligo registered a succession of wides during the first-quarter and Sinead Naughton had to work extremely hard for a 13th-minute score.

Tipperary, on the other hand, proved to be ruthlessly efficient in front of goal.

Aisling McCarthy helps Tipp book a place in Championship decider

Influential midfielder McCarthy and Roisin Daly subsequently added their names to the scoresheet, preceding clinical three-pointers for McGuigan and Condon.

Even though Ciara Gorman breathed some life into the Sligo challenge with a composed finish beyond Lauren Fitzpatrick’s reach, a Moloney free ensured Tipperary brought a 3-10 to 1-2 cushion into the interval.

Despite the heavy deficit they were facing into Sligo played with great heart on the resumption.

Following traded frees from Elaine O’Reilly and Moloney, substitute Stephanie O’Reilly unleashed an unstoppable shot to the roof of the Tipperary net.

Another McCarthy point got Shane Ronayne’s side back on track, only for a sublime Lauren Boles strike to raise another green flag for Sligo on the third-quarter mark.

While this offered a different look to the scoreboard, Tipperary were never truly in danger of their letting their lead slip.

McCarthy and Katie Cunningham found the target in quick succession to keep them in pole position for a final spot.

Boles and Gorman claimed back-to-back points for the Yeats outfit at the opposite end, but it was Tipperary who had the final say through Moloney’s sixth point of the contest.

They will now face the winner of today’s second semi-final between Roscommon and Meath at the same venue.

READ MORE

Here are the traffic restrictions for fans travelling to the All-Ireland hurling final

Scorers: Tipperary: C Condon 2-2, A Moloney 0-6 (4f), A McGuigan 1-1, A McCarthy 0-3, M Curley 0-1, R Daly 0-1, K Cunningham 0-1.

Sligo: L Boles 1-1, C Gorman 1-1 (1f), S O’Reilly 1-0, E O’Reilly 0-1 (1f), S Reynolds 0-1, S Naughton 0-1.

Tipperary: L Fitzpatrick; L Spillane, M Curley, E Cronin; B Condon, S Lambert, C Kennedy; A McCarthy, AR Kennedy; R Daly, A Moloney, N Lonergan; C Condon, A McGuigan, L Dillon.

Subs: A Fennessy for Lonergan (39), K Cunningham for Dillon (39), A Carey for McGuigan (45), E Morrissey for Daly (50).

Sligo: N Gormley; C Dunne, G O’Loughlin, J Mulligan; B Byrne, R Goodwin, AM Coleman; S Regan, LA Laffey; S Reynolds, S McTiernan, S Naughton; E O’Reilly, C Gorman, L Casey.

Subs: L Boles for McTiernan (23), S O’Reilly for Casey (23), M McNamara for Coleman (28), R Monaghan for E O’Reilly (50).

Ref: Kevin Phelan (Laois).

Dalo's All-Ireland Preview Podcast: Tale of the unexpected but familiar final

More on this topic

Super 8 tweaks planned to avoid potential dead rubbersSuper 8 tweaks planned to avoid potential dead rubbers

Kerry express 'complete confidence' in David Gough as All-Ireland refereeKerry express 'complete confidence' in David Gough as All-Ireland referee

Fans warned over scam email offering hospitality tickets for All-Ireland finalFans warned over scam email offering hospitality tickets for All-Ireland final

How can Kerry trouble Dublin in All-Ireland final?How can Kerry trouble Dublin in All-Ireland final?

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Zinedine Zidane to give Gareth Bale another chance at Real MadridZinedine Zidane to give Gareth Bale another chance at Real Madrid

Eoin Morgan to take time to decide whether to continue as England skipperEoin Morgan to take time to decide whether to continue as England skipper

Frank Lampard ‘disgusted’ by racist abuse aimed at Tammy AbrahamFrank Lampard ‘disgusted’ by racist abuse aimed at Tammy Abraham

Team selection not linked to contract situations – PochettinoTeam selection not linked to contract situations – Pochettino


Lifestyle

Italy is a volatile place as you probably know, not just the passions of its people but is a place of active volcanos and frequent earthquakes. One of the most devastating earthquakes in recent years was the one that struck the Amatrice region in 2016.Wine with Leslie Williams: Some tasty Italian selections

It’s confirmed, being a dog owner is good for you. Esther McCarthy spoke to four celebrities about pride in their pooches.Animal magnetism: Celebrities and their treasured pets

We recently began watching a new sitcom called, ‘The Kids Are Alright’. It follows an American family in the early seventies as they raise eight sons.Lindsay Woods: I’m a dormant individual by nature but my children are adrenaline junkies

Rosscarbery antiques fair offers plenty of variety, writes Des O’Sullivan.See the value of rare notes and diamonds

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »