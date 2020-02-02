News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Áine O’Sullivan's brace sees champions Cork past Tipperary

By Paul Carroll
Sunday, February 02, 2020 - 03:35 PM

Cork 2-11 - 1-6 Tipperary

Reigning champions Cork proved too strong for Tipperary in their Lidl National Football League Division 1 clash at Ardfinnan with goals in each half from Áine O’Sullivan the difference between the sides.

Áine O'Sullivan of Cork in action against Lucy Spillane of Tipperary at Ardfinnan. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Áine O'Sullivan of Cork in action against Lucy Spillane of Tipperary at Ardfinnan. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Ephie Fitzgerald’s side continued their perfect start to the campaign with an impressive performance and a comfortable win over their neighbours.

Caitlin Kennedy’s goal had kept Tipperary in touch after a bright start from Cork, but O’Sullivan’s strike before the interval settled the defending champions.

Despite playing into a strong breeze in the first-half, it was Tipperary’s Roisin Daly who opened the scoring with a well-worked point. However, the breeze saw play based largely in the Tipp half for the next ten minutes and Cork made the most of their territorial advantage.

In this ten-minute period, Cork tagged on five unanswered points, three of which came from the boot of free-taker Orla Finn, while Laura O’Mahoney and Bríd O’Sullivan also found the target.

Tipperary answered back in the 12th minute when midfielder Kennedy struck a superb goal into the top corner to close the gap to a point. However, it was Cork who dominated possession to round off the half, with points from Saoirse Noonan and Finn, before O’Sullivan fired their key goal five minutes from the break.

Cork took a 1-8 to 1-2 lead in at half-time as Aishling Moloney tried to keep Tipp in touch, and last year’s Intermediate Player of the Year kicked another score at the start of the second half which closed the gap to five.

Moloney played a traditional full-forward role in the second half and she continued to impress with wonderfully struck points off the right boot to put just two points between the sides.

Protecting their lead against the breeze, Cork found it difficult to gain possession in the Tipperary half and it wasn’t until ten minutes from time that the champions got their first point of the half from the ever-accurate Finn.

A five-minute flurry saw Cork add a further two points from substitute Sadhbh O’Leary and O’Sullivan, before the latter put the tie out of Tipperary’s reach with her second goal four minutes from time.

Scorers – Cork: A O’Sullivan 2-1, O Finn 0-5 (3f), B O’Sullivan 0-1, L O’Mahoney 0-1, S Noonan 0-1, M O Callaghan 0-1, S O'Leary 0-1.

Tipperary: A Moloney 0-5 (2f), C Kennedy 1-0, R Daly 0-1.

CORK: M O’Brien; M Ambrose, R Phelan; S Leahy; L O’Mahony, M Duggan, A Hutchings; M O’Callaghan, H Looney; L Coppinger, B O’Sullivan, L Cleary; Á O’Sullivan, S Noonan, O Finn.

Subs: S O Leary for Coppinger (h-t), O Farmer for B O’Sullivan (h-t), S Kelly for Cleary (h-t), A Kelleher for Leahy (46), E Mullins for Looney (50), K Quirke for Noonan (52).

TIPPERARY: L Fitzpatrick; E Moore, L Spillane, E Cronin; M Curley, B Condon, S Lambert; L Dillon, C Kennedy; O Winston, E Morrissey, R Daly; S McKevitt, A Moloney, N Hayes.

Subs: M Creedon for Dillon (46), K Davey for McKevitt (46), K Cunningham for Winston (50), M Heffernan for Daly (50), A Carey for Kennedy (55), E McCarthy for Moloney (55).

Ref – Niall McCormack (Laois).

More on this topic

Brian Lohan's 14 men edge Davy Fitzgerald in latest Cold War battleBrian Lohan's 14 men edge Davy Fitzgerald in latest Cold War battle

Ciaran Sheehan keeps Cork's winning start intactCiaran Sheehan keeps Cork's winning start intact

Joe Canning injured as Limerick extend winning League runJoe Canning injured as Limerick extend winning League run

13 different scorers for 14-man Cavan in comeback win13 different scorers for 14-man Cavan in comeback win

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Fallon Sherrock qualifies for UK OpenFallon Sherrock qualifies for UK Open

Farke focused on performances after missed opportunity to boost survival hopesFarke focused on performances after missed opportunity to boost survival hopes

Numbers mean nothing to Liverpool as they close in on long-awaited titleNumbers mean nothing to Liverpool as they close in on long-awaited title

Arteta defends Burnley’s style of play ahead of Turf Moor encounterArteta defends Burnley’s style of play ahead of Turf Moor encounter


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan previews London’s major February auctions.London's first post-Brexit global art sales

Performances by a touring drama group are helping to give young people permission to talk about suicide, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Mind matters: Creative approaches to mental health and wellbeing

Instagram start Eileen Smith is the 80-year-old star of RTE's newest fashion series, says Rowena Walsh.Style queen: Meet the 80-year-old star of RTE’s latest fashion series

Fiann Ó Nualláin reflects on the customs and celebrations associated with Saint Brigid's Day.St Brigid's Day: Let’s march on to spring

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »