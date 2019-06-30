News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Aidan Walsh a doubt for Cork's All-Ireland clash

By Michael Moynihan

Staff writer

Sunday, June 30, 2019 - 01:34 PM

Cork forward Aidan Walsh is a doubt for the Rebel hurlers’ next outing, having injured a finger over the weekend.

Walsh has figured in the Cork attack in the Munster hurling championship this summer and was expected to start in their next game, against Laois or Westmeath.

However, he now faces a race against time to be fit for next weekend and Cork management may opt not to involve him in the next game - if the Leesiders come through the upcoming assignment he is more likely to come into the reckoning for their next outing.

Walsh has an All-Ireland senior football medal from 2010 with Cork, the same season he picked up the Young Footballer of the Year Award.

More on this topic

Wexford overcome rivals Kilkenny to claim Leinster MHC win by four points

Limerick clinch first Munster MHC title since 2014

Munster hurling crowds up 17%, but football slumps 49%

Border crossing: the Kilkenny man who played in goals for Wexford

TOPIC: Hurling

More in this Section

Southampton set to sign Che Adams from Birmingham

All-Ireland club finals to be played in January from 2020

Wan-Bissaka prepared to ‘give everything’ for Manchester United

Leclerc fastest in final practice for Austrian Grand Prix


Lifestyle

Wishlist: Ceramics, cushions and canvas

The youngest spends the journey scowling at me intoning how ‘all the other mums are on time’

Child watch: New service protects babysitters and parents

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 29, 2019

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »