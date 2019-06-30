Aidan Walsh a doubt for Cork's All-Ireland clash

Cork forward Aidan Walsh is a doubt for the Rebel hurlers’ next outing, having injured a finger over the weekend.

Walsh has figured in the Cork attack in the Munster hurling championship this summer and was expected to start in their next game, against Laois or Westmeath.

However, he now faces a race against time to be fit for next weekend and Cork management may opt not to involve him in the next game - if the Leesiders come through the upcoming assignment he is more likely to come into the reckoning for their next outing.

Walsh has an All-Ireland senior football medal from 2010 with Cork, the same season he picked up the Young Footballer of the Year Award.