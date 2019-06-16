Aidan O’Mahony and Kieran Donaghy star in Kerry county leagues

Former Kerry stars Aidan O’Mahony and Kieran Donaghy rolled back the years in the County League this weekend.

Veteran defender O’Mahony made a guest appearance in the second half of Rathmore’s clash with An Gaeltacht. And with his side trailing 1-8 to 0-10 with time almost up, O’Mahony’s cracking 30-yard volley flew in to steal the points with almost the last action.

Meanwhile, Donaghy kicked a point as Austin Stacks beat Dingle 3-11 to 0-10 to make it four wins from six.

Stacks had only 0-7 to 0-4 at half-time with Sean Quilter and Darragh O’Brien kicking two points each and Donaghy the provider for several scores.

Mikey Boland and Mathew Flaherty did their best for the home side but in the final quarter Stacks drew clear with goals from Shane O’Callaghan, Greg Horan and Darragh O’Brien.

Dr Crokes were behind at half-time, 0-7 to 0-5, in the Killarney derby, with Conor Keane kicking four early points for Legion. But Crokes assumed complete control in the second half to run out 0-12 to 0-9 victors.

Kerins O’Rahilly’s and Templenoe were both depleted with absent inter-county players and Templenoe looked like causing an upset as they led 0-10 to 0-8 at the interval. Barry John Keane (5), Tom Hoare, Conor Hayes and Gearoid Harnett were on the mark for O’Rahilly’s while Stephen O’Sullivan (4), John Rice (2), Teddy Doyle and Martin Reilly replied for Templenoe.

But O’Rahilly’s dominated the second period, adding 2-16 with Con Barrett and Johnny Keane getting the goals. Keane finished with 0-12, nine from frees.

St Mary's were hammered 2-20 to 1-10 by Kilcummin with Matt Keane scoring 1-7 and Sean O’Leary 1-2 for the winners. While Spa just edged out Na Gaeil, 4-8 to 3-9, thanks to goals from Shane Cronin, Niall McCarthy, Michael Foley and Cormac Cronin. Ian McCarthy, Jamie Lowham and Dara Devine goaled for Na Gaeil in a contest that went right to the wire.