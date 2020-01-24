Achilles injury halts Okunbor's AFL progress

Former Kerry minor Stefan Okunbor is likely to miss the entire AFL season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in training.

An All-Ireland MFC winner in 2016, and Munster Player of the Year at U20 level two years later, Okunbor suffered the injury on Wednesday and will have an operation on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, who joined Geelong at the end of 2018, had been targeting a senior breakthrough this year after an excellent run with the reserves in the latter half last season.

The Category B rookie also has former Kingdom teammate Mark O’Connor, himself out with a toe injury at present, and experienced Laois man Zach Tuohy to lean on, as well as the burgeoning crop of Irish AFL and AFLW players based in Melbourne.

He can also look to the example of Greater Western Sydney defender Zac Williams, who returned to AFL action in August 2018, almost two months ahead of schedule, after rupturing his Achilles tendon in January.

The Football Show: Mark mayhem. Joyce's Galway change-up. Player exodus. Cork's pressure cooker