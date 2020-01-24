News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Achilles injury halts Okunbor's AFL progress

Achilles injury halts Okunbor's AFL progress
By Daragh Ó Conchúir
Friday, January 24, 2020 - 05:08 PM

Former Kerry minor Stefan Okunbor is likely to miss the entire AFL season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in training.

An All-Ireland MFC winner in 2016, and Munster Player of the Year at U20 level two years later, Okunbor suffered the injury on Wednesday and will have an operation on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, who joined Geelong at the end of 2018, had been targeting a senior breakthrough this year after an excellent run with the reserves in the latter half last season.

The Category B rookie also has former Kingdom teammate Mark O’Connor, himself out with a toe injury at present, and experienced Laois man Zach Tuohy to lean on, as well as the burgeoning crop of Irish AFL and AFLW players based in Melbourne.

He can also look to the example of Greater Western Sydney defender Zac Williams, who returned to AFL action in August 2018, almost two months ahead of schedule, after rupturing his Achilles tendon in January.

The Football Show: Mark mayhem. Joyce's Galway change-up. Player exodus. Cork's pressure cooker

READ MORE

Dalo's Hurling Show: A fair league format but is the cut-throat element gone?

More on this topic

'We don't know where we stand': Potential loopholes undermine new rules'We don't know where we stand': Potential loopholes undermine new rules

Kerry captaincy 'beyond my wildest dreams' - Bryan MurphyKerry captaincy 'beyond my wildest dreams' - Bryan Murphy

The Football Podcast: Mark mayhem. Joyce's Galway change-up. Player exodus. Cork's pressure cookerThe Football Podcast: Mark mayhem. Joyce's Galway change-up. Player exodus. Cork's pressure cooker

'Phenomenal' Caroline Currid back working with Limerick hurlers'Phenomenal' Caroline Currid back working with Limerick hurlers

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho hoping Saints do not benefit from extra recovery timeSpurs boss Jose Mourinho hoping Saints do not benefit from extra recovery time

Kerry captaincy 'beyond my wildest dreams' - Bryan MurphyKerry captaincy 'beyond my wildest dreams' - Bryan Murphy

'Super tie-breaker' saves Federer in thrilling third-round victory'Super tie-breaker' saves Federer in thrilling third-round victory

Sonny Bill Williams allowed to cover up Super League sponsor’s logoSonny Bill Williams allowed to cover up Super League sponsor’s logo


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps turns the spotlight on countertop stars to look out for in the last throes of the January sales.Counter culture: Some star kitchen appliance buys

The model, presenter and musician chats to Lauren Taylor about how different it is having a newborn in her 40s.Myleene Klass on her post-baby body: ‘I’ve got two stone to lose but I won’t berate myself’

Paris haute couture fashion week concludes today, rounding off four action-packed days of catwalk shows in the French capital.Feminism to face tattoos: 7 Paris haute couture fashion week moments you might have missed

Originating in China, the deadly virus has similar symptoms to the flu.Coronavirus: What you need to know if you are baout to travel

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »