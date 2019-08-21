News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Aaron Gillane out of Limerick SHC due to broken jaw

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Wednesday, August 21, 2019 - 09:15 AM

Aaron Gillane is expected to miss the remainder of Patrickwell’s county senior championship after suffering a broken jaw in Friday’s group game against Kilmallock.

The 23-year-old will undergo an operation tomorrow, club manager and former Limerick star Ciarán Carey telling sportinglimerick.com the forward had sustained two fractures in the draw in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Gillane scored 13 points in a game in which his clubmate and fellow Limerick player Cian Lynch was shown a red card for a clash with ex-county player Gavin O’Mahony.

Johnny Murphy, a linesman in Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC final, was referee.

Patrickswell are currently top of their group in the county championship with one round left before the knock-out stages commence next month.

