Aaron Gillane dismisses ‘stupid’ theory on Limerick form

Aaron Gillane has rubbished the suggestion that All-Ireland holders Limerick are going too well, too early in 2019, describing the notion as “stupid”.

Unlike Galway who were sluggish in last year’s league after winning the 2017 All-Ireland, Limerick have simply picked up where they left off last summer.

Of their seven Allianz League games so far, they’ve lost just once, to Cork, and have shown no signs of slippage after a long winter celebrating their first All-Ireland win in 45 years.

But with another gruelling Munster campaign on the horizon, some have queried if a lower-profile spring campaign would have been better instead of blazing a trail to Sunday’s Allianz League final.

“That (slippage) could very easily happen but I honestly can’t pick out anyone, in our set-up anyway, where the All-Ireland has gone to their heads, and thankfully so,” said attacker Gillane.

“That’s a great thing. I think it’s kind of stupid, people saying, ‘Oh you’re going too well for this time of the year’. I don’t think you can ever be going too well because there’s always things that you can be working on. I don’t think you’re ever going to have a perfect match.”

The Patrickswell forward said the reality is that Limerick, who are aiming to bridge a 22-year gap without league success, need to win as much as they can while they can. He said that in this regard, the all-conquering Kilkenny teams of the last decade are the obvious example to follow, winning several league titles immediately after All-Ireland successes.

“It’s a huge game this weekend, it’s a national title, you want to win as much as you can,” said Gillane.

It’s a short enough career. Especially now that we’re in the final you want to finish it off. League finals are for winning and winning is a habit. We want that winning habit before we start the Championship.

Gillane said the addition of former Galway hurler Tony Óg Regan to Limerick’s backroom team as a sports psychologist is a welcome move, replacing Caroline Currid in the role.

“It’s hard to describe what they do,” said Gillane, who said both Regan and Currid are similar figures. “They’re there if you want to chat, or if there is anything playing on your mind. If you’re playing out scenarios in your head, that something (negative) is going to happen in a match, say. Then it’s someone who is there to talk to. It’s hard to explain.”

Gillane said he found Currid helpful to speak to after his dismissal for what was adjudged to be a dangerous pull in last year’s Munster Championship game against Cork.

“I was stupid, lost the head and it was nice to be able to chat with Caroline,” he said. “She could tell me, ‘Oh, you’re going to be getting attention now because people will think they can get you sent off easily’. As long as I knew that going into games, I knew what to expect. She really helped me in that regard.”