Aaron Gillane and Colm Cavanagh pick up August awards

The PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month awards for football and hurling have been announced for August.

Limerick’s Aaron Gillane caps off a fine few days for the forward following on from Limerick’s All-Ireland final win against Galway.

Tyrone’s Colm Cavanagh picked up the football award for his role in securing an All-Ireland final place for his county following their semi-final win over Monaghan.

They collected their awards at PwC’s head offices in Dublin today along with July winners Conor McManus (Monaghan) and Peter Duggan (Clare) who also picked up their trophies.

Colm Cavanagh of Tyrone (centre) with his GAA/GPA player of the month award for August along with Peter Duggan of Clare (right) and Monaghan's Conor McManus (left), with their July award for hurling and football respectively. Pic: Sportsfile

Gillane was recognised for his brilliant performance against Cork in the All-Ireland semi-final where he contributed 13 points in total.

Cavanagh was outstanding as Mickey’ Harte’s Tyrone side overcame Monaghan in their All-Ireland semi-final encounter. That win set up a showdown with Dublin the decider on September 2.

GAA President, John Horan, said: “Massive congratulations to both Aaron and Colm on winning these individual awards. Ultimately, it’s all about the team but it’s great to be able to recognise and mark individual achievements.

“Aaron put in a brilliant performance against Cork while Colm was excellent as Tyrone reached the All-Ireland final. Both are very worthy winners.

“Congratulations again too, to Peter and Conor on receiving their trophies for July.”

Speaking on behalf of the GPA, Executive Committee member Philip Greene added; “Congratulations to the four players on being named the PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Month in hurling and football for July and August.

"They have put in brilliant individual displays which have contributed massively to their teams’ successes in 2018.

“Well done to Aaron on being part of Limerick’s All-Ireland winning side.”