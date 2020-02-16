News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Aaron Cunningham makes Clare return in routine win over Laois

By Joe O Muircheartaigh
Sunday, February 16, 2020 - 04:14 PM

Clare 0-17 - 0-9 Laois

There was a mix of driving rain and wind as well as thunder and lightning in Ennis but it couldn’t prevent Clare from picking up where they left off against Wexford for a routine win that keeps up their 100% record in this year’s National League.

Jack Browne of Clare picks up a loose ball. Photo: INPHO/Tommy Dickson
Jack Browne of Clare picks up a loose ball. Photo: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Full league starts were given to Liam Corry and Eibhear Quilligan, with Shane Golden being relocated to full-back and Aaron Cunningham returning to the inter-county fold after a three-year absence.

Despite this experimental mode, the home side were full value for their third win of the campaign against a Laois side that battled away but had little penetration up front.

After leading by 0-9 to 0-4 at half-time when playing with the aid of the breeze, thanks to a six-point haul from midfielder Tony Kelly, the Brian Lohan-managed side then turned around and built on that advantage to record an eight-point win.

Laois stayed in touch thanks to a hat-trick of points from Ross King in the first half and were only three adrift entering the last 15 minutes but when danger threatened it was Clare that went into overdrive to win out in a canter.

Aron Shanagher came off the bench to hit 0-3, while Tony Kelly bagged 0-8 over the course of the contest as Clare moved within touching distance of the knockout stages of the competition.

Scorers for Clare: T Kelly (0-8, 4f), A Shanagher (0-3), A Cunningham (0-1), A McCarthy (0-1), J Browne (0-1), D McMahon (0-1), D Reidy (0-1), I Galvin (0-1).

Scorers for Laois: R King (0-5f), W Dunphy (0-2), A Dunphy (0-1), P Purcell (0-1).

CLARE: E Quilligan; L Corry, S Golden, J Browne; S O Halloran, C Malone, A McCarthy; D McInerney, T Kelly; D Reidy, D Fitzgerald, S Morey, R Taylor, S O Donnell, A Cunningham.

Subs: D McMahon for Fitzgerald (32), A Shanagher for Cunningham (45), I Galvin for Morey (46), P Collins for O’Donnell (56), N Deasy for Taylor (65).

LAOIS: E Rowland; D Conway, F Flanagan, D Hartnett; P Delaney, R Mullaney, C McEvoy; C Stapleton, Fiachra C Fennell; W Dunphy, J Ryan, P Purcell; Ross King, S Bergin, J Keyes.

Subs J Lennon for Stapleton (9), A Dunphy for Mullaney (44), M Whelan for Conway (44), R Broderick for Flanagan (59), C Taylor for Bergin (63).

REFEREE: John Keenan (Wicklow)

More on this topic

Cavan storm past Laois to easy victoryCavan storm past Laois to easy victory

Aishling Moloney's 10-point haul gives Tipperary priceless winAishling Moloney's 10-point haul gives Tipperary priceless win

Two Horgan penalties and fortuitous Cooper goal get Cork over Westmeath scareTwo Horgan penalties and fortuitous Cooper goal get Cork over Westmeath scare

Subs see Wexford extend unbeaten run against KilkennySubs see Wexford extend unbeaten run against Kilkenny

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Rory McIlroy feeling ‘pretty good’ about his game at RivieraRory McIlroy feeling ‘pretty good’ about his game at Riviera

Manchester City prepare to challenge UEFA banManchester City prepare to challenge UEFA ban

Mako Vunipola has ‘no regrets’ over business deal with former Saracens chairmanMako Vunipola has ‘no regrets’ over business deal with former Saracens chairman

Former Munster CEO Garrett Fitzgerald passes away, aged 65Former Munster CEO Garrett Fitzgerald passes away, aged 65


Lifestyle

AS Joaquin Phoenix rose to the podium to collect his Academy Award for Best Actor, ears were peeled as the actor made his speech about inequality and our disconnect with the natural world.Paul McLauchlan: Leading men lead the way on Oscars red carpet

The new season blood oranges have arrived, they’ve been trickling into the shops ever since Christmas — such joy. I long for their delightful fresh taste after the rich food of the festive season.Darina Allen: Blood Oranges have a delighfully fresh taste after the rich food of winter

She’s the Cork singer dubbed the next Kate Bush, shortlisted by Universal, the world’s biggest record label, as their artist to watch in 2020. This will be the year of Lyra, writes Ed PowerLyra: Meet the new Kate Bush - and she's from Cork

For relationships to endure, we need to be loving not just on Valentine’s Day but all year round, a Buddhist teacher tells Marjorie BrennanOpen hearts: The Buddhist approach to love and loving

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »