A pitch-invading dog, a pop superstar, and 'box man': The weekend in GAA tweets

Here's our Twitter round-up of the weekend's GAA action...

GAA supporters proved resourceful as ever in adverse conditions in Limerick

The programme box (well, we assume) coming in handy in the Gaelic Grounds. https://t.co/WLYMrlyHct pic.twitter.com/aB7BMrN43v — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) May 19, 2019

Box Man - coming to a screen near you soon 📦 pic.twitter.com/Z4oaHLLllC — GAA Wrap (@gaawrap) May 19, 2019

However, famous faces in the stand didn't have to resort to such methods to stay dry

That game was only going in One Direction! Singer Niall Horan at the LIT Gaelic Grounds today for Cork's victory over Limerick in the @MunsterGAA SHC. 📸 @SportsfilePOM https://t.co/DeOp6H1u7l pic.twitter.com/nBBhho6KVE— Sportsfile (@sportsfile) May 19, 2019

"Written in these walls are the stories that I can't explain...." Just leaving LIT Gaelic Grounds and it's only right to call upon a Niall Horan and One Direction lyric to encapsulate Limerick's defeat! #LLSport pic.twitter.com/u0dxJu56pq — Jerome O'Connell (@JeromeSport) May 19, 2019

Cork produced a statement of intent... in the world of managerial fashion

If you see him tell him I want my pants back! — David Meyler (@DavidMeyler) May 19, 2019

While Alan Cadogan summarised Cork's never-say-die attitude

Alan Cadogan takes a fall after going into the crowd as this keenly contested game continues with just a point in it. Live on @rte2 and highlights on @Thesundaygame #sundaygame https://t.co/WLYMrlyHct pic.twitter.com/W2DTNzXoyX — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) May 19, 2019

Incredible restraint from Limerick fans not to follow the lead of Portsmouth supporters and kick pulp out of Alan Cadogan — Denis Hurley (@Denis_Hurley) May 19, 2019

A four-legged pitch-invader was the show-stopper at Kingspan Breffni

🐶There was an enforced 'paws' in play during Cavan v Monaghan... pic.twitter.com/zeBgsndxBg — Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) May 18, 2019

Although the highlight of Cavan's shock win was Oisin Kiernan's story of overcoming a cancer diagnosis

🗓️February 4th 👉Last day of chemotherapy 🗓️May 18th 👉Stars in Cavan's win over Monaghan What a comeback from Oisin Kiernan 👏 Full interview: https://t.co/rNpaC4eA9D pic.twitter.com/mKoRaG5F6j — Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) May 18, 2019

There was a cracker in Newry too

While Tipperary's sharp-shooters hit an all-time first for the Premier

For the first time in their history, @TipperaryGAA have hit 30 white flags in an AISHC match. They're the 18th side to do so and it's the third time that Waterford have conceded that amount (Cork 1982 & Kilkenny 2008).#TIPPvWAT— GAA Stats (@GAA_Stats) May 19, 2019

Niall Horan wasn't the only famous GAA fan either, with one Aussie rugby international converted to Wexford hurling

What a crew. Tadhg Furlong, Scott Fardy, Jack McGrath and their mate Bertie Ahern at the hurling in Parnell Park today https://t.co/2Vm5tJKNmw #GAA https://t.co/eQeO4mpJxO — Cusack Stand (@slippery_dodger) May 19, 2019

