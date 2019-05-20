NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
A pitch-invading dog, a pop superstar, and 'box man': The weekend in GAA tweets

By Stephen Barry
Monday, May 20, 2019 - 12:54 PM

Here's our Twitter round-up of the weekend's GAA action...

GAA supporters proved resourceful as ever in adverse conditions in Limerick

However, famous faces in the stand didn't have to resort to such methods to stay dry

Cork produced a statement of intent... in the world of managerial fashion

While Alan Cadogan summarised Cork's never-say-die attitude

A four-legged pitch-invader was the show-stopper at Kingspan Breffni

Although the highlight of Cavan's shock win was Oisin Kiernan's story of overcoming a cancer diagnosis

There was a cracker in Newry too

While Tipperary's sharp-shooters hit an all-time first for the Premier

Niall Horan wasn't the only famous GAA fan either, with one Aussie rugby international converted to Wexford hurling

GAA podcast: Dalo was wrong. Emotional Cork. Limerick's Plan B? Tipp back it up. Ref justice

Anthony Daly, Ger Cunningham and TJ Ryan review the weekend's hurling.

