A pitch-invading dog, a pop superstar, and 'box man': The weekend in GAA tweets

Here's our Twitter round-up of the weekend's GAA action...
GAA supporters proved resourceful as ever in adverse conditions in Limerick
The programme box (well, we assume) coming in handy in the Gaelic Grounds. https://t.co/WLYMrlyHct pic.twitter.com/aB7BMrN43v— The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) May 19, 2019
Box Man - coming to a screen near you soon 📦 pic.twitter.com/Z4oaHLLllC— GAA Wrap (@gaawrap) May 19, 2019
However, famous faces in the stand didn't have to resort to such methods to stay dry
That game was only going in One Direction!
Singer Niall Horan at the LIT Gaelic Grounds today for Cork's victory over Limerick in the @MunsterGAA SHC.
📸 @SportsfilePOM https://t.co/DeOp6H1u7l pic.twitter.com/nBBhho6KVE— Sportsfile (@sportsfile) May 19, 2019
"Written in these walls are the stories that I can't explain...."
Just leaving LIT Gaelic Grounds and it's only right to call upon a Niall Horan and One Direction lyric to encapsulate Limerick's defeat! #LLSport pic.twitter.com/u0dxJu56pq— Jerome O'Connell (@JeromeSport) May 19, 2019
Cork produced a statement of intent... in the world of managerial fashion
If you see him tell him I want my pants back!— David Meyler (@DavidMeyler) May 19, 2019
While Alan Cadogan summarised Cork's never-say-die attitude
Alan Cadogan takes a fall after going into the crowd as this keenly contested game continues with just a point in it.
Live on @rte2 and highlights on @Thesundaygame #sundaygame https://t.co/WLYMrlyHct pic.twitter.com/W2DTNzXoyX— The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) May 19, 2019
Incredible restraint from Limerick fans not to follow the lead of Portsmouth supporters and kick pulp out of Alan Cadogan— Denis Hurley (@Denis_Hurley) May 19, 2019
A four-legged pitch-invader was the show-stopper at Kingspan Breffni
🐶There was an enforced 'paws' in play during Cavan v Monaghan... pic.twitter.com/zeBgsndxBg— Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) May 18, 2019
Although the highlight of Cavan's shock win was Oisin Kiernan's story of overcoming a cancer diagnosis
🗓️February 4th 👉Last day of chemotherapy
🗓️May 18th 👉Stars in Cavan's win over Monaghan
What a comeback from Oisin Kiernan 👏 Full interview: https://t.co/rNpaC4eA9D pic.twitter.com/mKoRaG5F6j— Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) May 18, 2019
There was a cracker in Newry too
🏐 Wow! What a game! @Armagh_GAA and @OfficialDownGAA severed up an @UlsterGAA championship classic!
Relive the moment Armagh secured a memorable victory on @bbcradioulster
Hopefully @oisinlangan, @congill99 & @brendandevenney have recovered! 😅#bbcgaa #GAA #UlsterChampionship pic.twitter.com/n2537WZyNT— BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) May 19, 2019
While Tipperary's sharp-shooters hit an all-time first for the Premier
For the first time in their history, @TipperaryGAA have hit 30 white flags in an AISHC match.
They're the 18th side to do so and it's the third time that Waterford have conceded that amount (Cork 1982 & Kilkenny 2008).#TIPPvWAT— GAA Stats (@GAA_Stats) May 19, 2019
Niall Horan wasn't the only famous GAA fan either, with one Aussie rugby international converted to Wexford hurling
What a crew. Tadhg Furlong, Scott Fardy, Jack McGrath and their mate Bertie Ahern at the hurling in Parnell Park today https://t.co/2Vm5tJKNmw #GAA https://t.co/eQeO4mpJxO— Cusack Stand (@slippery_dodger) May 19, 2019
GAA podcast: Dalo was wrong. Emotional Cork. Limerick's Plan B? Tipp back it up. Ref justice
Anthony Daly, Ger Cunningham and TJ Ryan review the weekend's hurling.