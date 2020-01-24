‘A leader of players is one thing — a leader of men is another’

THE decision to appoint David Clifford as Kerry captain this week has once more brought the Kingdom’s long-standing tradition of the senior county champions selecting the man to lead the county into the spotlight. Kerry and Kilkenny are the remaining standard-bearers of that tradition and while Clifford appears to be a most fitting captain in all but age (we won’t mention the No. 13 piseóg) the policy has attracted criticism through the years.

The issue is set to be debated at the meeting of Kerry County Board on Monday night. We ask four previous Kerry captains about how the county should proceed:

Tommy Doyle, 1986

Age at time of nomination: 29.

Club: Annascaul.

Annascaul. Circumstance: Nomination of West Kerry, 1985 champions. Lifted Sam Maguire Cup.

“David Clifford is a fantastic player. There is a difference between a leader and a player. He has everything the game needs and will be one of the greatest players ever.

“Is he a bit too young for that role? I don’t know and that’s not any disrespect to him or his club Fossa. It’s a great accolade. It was different during my time because we were all seasoned campaigners and a lot of us already had All-Ireland medals and knew what it was all about.

“I just hope it doesn’t put too much weight of expectation on his shoulders. I’m not saying he doesn’t deserve to be captain; I’m just referencing my time when Jimmy Deenihan, Tim Kennelly, Páidí Ó Sé and myself had been playing for a few years before we were nominated.

“I wouldn’t lace David Clifford’s boots but a leader of players is one thing and a leader of men is another. If you were to pick a captain on his ability he’d walk it but there is a little more to it, though. Maybe it is time for Peter Keane to come into it. He will know more about that young man than anybody except his mother and father.

“(Mick O’)Dwyer would have known each of us inside out. I had come through Kerry vocational schools in ‘74, came up through the U21s and I was involved with him from 1975 and it was not until 11 years later that I was senior captain. “The night I got nominated, Dwyer rang me to congratulate me and it was the same with P Sé who was with him for so long. There’s going to be so much expectation from Kerry last year but I still think Dublin are going to be a formidable outfit. Dessie Farrell will do as good a job as anyone.

“David Clifford is going to go out and perform because it comes to him naturally but bring the team with him? Peter Keane is very important in all of this.”

Darran O’Sullivan 2009

Age at time of nomination: 22.

22. Club: Glenbeigh-Glencar.

Glenbeigh-Glencar. Circumstance: Nomination of Mid Kerry, 2008 champions. Lifted Sam Maguire Cup.

“One of my favourite things about Kerry is that we are very traditional. Even the change in jersey and the gold sleeves doesn’t go down well with a few of the old stock and that’s only a simple thing. We like our ways, we try to be traditionalists on the field as well as off it.

“As somebody who benefitted from the traditional rule of appointing the captain, it’s hard for me to speak against it. Without it I wouldn’t have got that opportunity and so many others probably wouldn’t have either. Having said that, you have other fellas you’d love to see to get the chance to captain Kerry because their club will unlikely win the county championship. So in that sense, I’m contradicting myself but I would lean more towards tradition.

“My big thing at the moment is it doesn’t really matter who the captain is in the dressing room. It’s a massive honour for the player, more so for the family and the club. It will be brilliant for David and he might have to do extra media but because of what he’s done over the past couple of years he had been doing a good bit anyway. In terms of the dressing room, there will be a leadership group of three, four, five fellas and you might need that link between the players and the management if there are any issues or whatever. In the dressing room, it’s more of an open forum; if you have something to say, you say it. David would have been coming in straight from minor as an 18-year-old but if he had something to say he said it. It’s part of his character. People say, ‘Oh, he’s too young.’ He’s not. He’s not your normal 21-year-old. He’s mature beyond his years. He came in at a time when things weren’t going great for Kerry and he had to toughen up and he did and brought it to another level. What he’s done in those two years has been phenomenal. What Kerry has is a man who’s guaranteed to start, will lead from the front and could lead for the next 10 to 12 years.

“There are arguments for and against it but this tradition has stood us well. I think of bringing the Sam Maguire back to Glenbeigh and I don’t know whether we’ll see a night like that again. The nights we went down to Dromid for Declan were also incredible occasions. What it does for people in the clubs can’t be quantified. Fossa are hopefully going to get a lot out of it.

“You look at Dublin, Stephen Cluxton and the five-in-a-row and it’s amazing but then you might think another four lads could have had the experience of going up the steps and have that pride of lifting the Sam Maguire Cup. Dublin might say, ‘Well, Cluxton is our leader’ but we have our leaders in Kerry too and it doesn’t matter. It’s just there’s a better chance in Kerry of getting the opportunity to lead the team out.”

Declan Quill 2003

Age at time of nomination: 21.

21. Club: Kerins O’Rahilly’s.

Kerins O’Rahilly’s. Circumstance: Nomination of club, 2002 champions. Lifted Munster Cup.

“I think the management should pick it. We’re lucky this year that David Clifford is going to be a starter on the team. He’s very young but he’s a mature guy. I was also captain when I was 21 and I wasn’t guaranteed any starting spot.

“I felt I was the wrong guy to be leading the team. I started the first Championship game against Tipperary that year and felt the management had to put me in somewhere because I was captain. I felt I had to say things to the likes of Darragh Ó Sé to try and get them up for the game!

“It didn’t suit me at all. You’re talking about 17 years ago there but the modern player is way more tuned in to the demands and Clifford is a cert to start but you can’t guarantee that the nominated captain is going to be starting every year.

“Straight away, the management gets to pick the captain and they can pick one who is starting all of the time. There’s more security in that. We’ve had a few issues with it in Kerry down through the years like Kieran Donaghy not starting the All-Ireland final (in 2015) and it was put on my own clubmate David Moran.

“There was the time it was shared between Seamus Moynihan and Eoin Brosnan (in 2001) and it just adds to the pressure a fella is already under — that’s the last thing you want to be feeling going into an All-Ireland final.

“It was going to be David’s captaincy down the line anyway because you’re talking about a very strong East Kerry team with Rathmore coming in to boost things this year.

“I don’t see any issue with him getting it this year either because he’s going to start and he’s a cool customer and it won’t bother him too much.

“The burden of responsibility the last two years has rested easy on his shoulders and this will sit well with him and the likes of David Moran and Paul Geaney will give him loads of support. The tradition is a separate matter.”

Jimmy Deenihan 1981

Age at time of nomination: 27.

27. Club: Finuge.

Finuge. Circumstance: Nomination of Feale Rangers, 1980 champions. Lifted Sam Maguire Cup.

“It was always a great incentive. When Tim Kennelly and I were playing with Feale Rangers, it would have been in our thoughts because that’s what was at stake for a county player on a divisional team trying to win a county championship.

“To be very frank, I think it’s time to change that system. I would be in agreement with the players and management coming together and picking who they want to lead them.

“Some players don’t want to be captain and it would affect their performance in different ways because there is too much pressure. It’s something that the players and the management should discuss and the management listen to how the players feel they would be most inspired by.

“The captain is important in the modern game and players have to be comfortable whoever it is.

“I’m aware I’m saying that as a beneficiary of the system that has served Kerry down through the years but things are doing so professionally now.

“You look at rugby and how vital the captaincy is and the management going for whoever they believe will be the most influential.