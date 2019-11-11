News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'A hugely difficult decision': Steven Poacher steps down as Carlow coach

Poacher's final year saw him and Turlough O'Brien left in the stand due to suspensions as Carlow were dumped out of the Championship.
By Stephen Barry
Monday, November 11, 2019 - 02:42 PM

Steven Poacher has stepped away from his role as coach of the Carlow senior footballers.

The Newry-native was a key member of Turlough O'Brien's backroom team as Carlow enjoyed an upsurge of fortunes during his three years involved.

Carlow won three games in the 2017 Championship and produced a landmark win over Kildare the following year, when they also achieved promotion from Division 4 of the League for the first time in 34 years.

However, his final year was a less happy one as a 12-week suspension for "threatening conduct towards a referee" saw him, and O'Brien, left in the stand as Carlow were dumped out of the Championship, having also been relegated in the League.

Poacher was set to remain part of O'Brien's backroom team after his reappointment in September, alongside new selectors Darren Leonard and Simon Rea, and S&C coach Kieran Nolan. Last month, Poacher said signing off after the suspension would have left a "bad taste".

Writing on Twitter last night, however, Poacher said he had arrived at "a hugely difficult decision to step away".

"A massive thank you to everyone at @Carlow_GAA for the last 3years, players, management, supporters & most of all @TurloughCarlow a truly wonderful man! A hugely difficult decision to step away, it's been some journey! Full of wonderful memories, forever in my heart," he wrote.

