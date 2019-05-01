NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

'A dream come true': 46-year-old goalie gets call-up to Waterford football panel

By Stephen Barry
Wednesday, May 01, 2019 - 06:22 PM

Darren Mulhearne has said it's a "dream come true" to get a call-up to the Waterford panel at the age of 46.

The Kilrossanty 'keeper made an impression as his club reached the Waterford SFC final last autumn, and an injury to the county's first-choice goalie, Aaron Beresford, created an opening in the panel.

It's 29 years since Mulhearne, who has three kids, aged 15, 13, and nine, was last called-up to the Waterford squad.

That was after Kilrossanty won their last county title in 1989, with a 16-year-old Mulhearne in goals. He played in both the minor and senior finals on the same day that year.

However, he had to drop off the panel after a couple of weeks of pre-season as he was doing his Leaving Cert and hasn't got the chance to represent his county since.

That was until manager Benji Whelan gave him a call last Wednesday.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio's Ryan Tubridy Show, Mulhearne said:

"He said, 'Would you like to play a bit of football for a couple of months?'. To which I answered, 'With who?'

"He said, 'With the Waterford team'. I said, 'Oh right. Leave it with me there, will you?' I was in a bit of shock.

"I spoke to Camille, my wife, about it. She said, 'Look, if he thinks you're good enough, go and give it a shot'.

"So I gave him a ring back and said 'I'd be delighted to do it'."

Although three decades have passed, pulling on the Waterford jersey remained the dream for Mulhearne.

"In any sport you want to try and get to the highest level you can. Inter-county is the highest level so you would always have dreamed to get a call to start.

"Unfortunately it never happened... until a week ago.

"I have a chance at getting on a Waterford inter-county team, so it's a dream come true."

More on this topic

Donal McElligott suspended for Longford's Championship opener

As a supporter, it's the hope that kills you. But where would we be without it?

'He does things every week that take us by surprise': Kerry's Mark O'Connor making waves in Australia

Kerry defender Peter Crowley out for the season after cruciate tear

More in this Section

Judd Trump in complete control against Stephen Maguire

Rain will suit Bellshill, but Photo clearly the one to beat

5 things we learned from Tottenham’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Ajax

‘I felt his soul departed at that moment’: Remembering Ayrton Senna 25 years later


Lifestyle

What this writer wants you to know about being a teenage boy with an eating disorder

Forget snooty chauteaux in Burgundy and Bordeaux – this wine resort is a real corker

Why Buenos Aires is the vintage beauty who’ll never lose her looks

Seven snacks you didn’t know were vegan

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »