7,000 attend Sean Cox charity match between Meath and Dublin

More than 7,000 people descended on Navan today for a charity match to raise funds for Sean Cox.

Meath hosted a Dublin side coming off the back of their fourth All Ireland win in a row.

The Royals ran out two-point winners, beating Dublin by 0-16 to 1-11.

Sean Cox suffered life-changing injuries earlier this year, when he was attacked outside Anfield before Liverpool's Champions League semi-final against Roma.

Chairman of Mr Cox's local club in Dunboyne, Fergus McNulty, said it was more about the occasion than the result.

"The whole occasion definitely it was a feel-good event," said Mr McNulty.

"Meath actually ended up winning by a couple of points I think, so it was a reasonably good game. A lot of the big guns from Dublin came down.

Game over in Pairc Tailteann and Dublin lose out by 2 in the end. Congrats to @MeathGAA. A brilliant occasion for a special cause, hopefully lots of money raised for @coxynwa! 👍 pic.twitter.com/BvbSNq05Pu — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) December 16, 2018

"[There was] Great support from Andy McEntee and Jim Gavin to make their players available for what was really a great occasion.

"We were very pleased with it."

Mr Cox's wife, Martina, told BBC Sport last month that her life has been “turned upside down”.

She said that her husband “went to a match in April and never came home”.

Sean Cox

Mrs Cox said the father-of-three had a “life-changing, horrific fall” outside a pub metres from the stadium, after he was struck at the back and side of the head, receiving a third knock whilst on the ground.

She said her husband, a lifelong Liverpool supporter, is making good progress and can recognise family members but is still unable to talk, walk or sit up unaided.

Roma fan Filippo Lombardi, 21, from Rome, was cleared of inflicting grievous bodily harm on Mr Cox last month, though he was jailed for three years for violent disorder.

Daniele Sciusco, 29, from Rome, admitted violent disorder ahead of the match and was jailed for two-and-a-half years in August 2018.

Mrs Cox said the impact on their family had been “difficult”. She said: “I miss Sean, our children miss their dad.”

“We’re trying to muddle through it and do the best we can. Sean would want us to get on with our lives and we’re trying as best we can.”

- additional reporting by PA