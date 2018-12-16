NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

7,000 attend Sean Cox charity match between Meath and Dublin

Sunday, December 16, 2018 - 05:18 PM
By Digital Desk staff

More than 7,000 people descended on Navan today for a charity match to raise funds for Sean Cox.

Meath hosted a Dublin side coming off the back of their fourth All Ireland win in a row.

The Royals ran out two-point winners, beating Dublin by 0-16 to 1-11.

Sean Cox suffered life-changing injuries earlier this year, when he was attacked outside Anfield before Liverpool's Champions League semi-final against Roma.

Chairman of Mr Cox's local club in Dunboyne, Fergus McNulty, said it was more about the occasion than the result.

"The whole occasion definitely it was a feel-good event," said Mr McNulty.

"Meath actually ended up winning by a couple of points I think, so it was a reasonably good game. A lot of the big guns from Dublin came down.

"[There was] Great support from Andy McEntee and Jim Gavin to make their players available for what was really a great occasion.

"We were very pleased with it."

Mr Cox's wife, Martina, told BBC Sport last month that her life has been “turned upside down”.

She said that her husband “went to a match in April and never came home”.

Sean Cox

Mrs Cox said the father-of-three had a “life-changing, horrific fall” outside a pub metres from the stadium, after he was struck at the back and side of the head, receiving a third knock whilst on the ground.

She said her husband, a lifelong Liverpool supporter, is making good progress and can recognise family members but is still unable to talk, walk or sit up unaided.

READ MORE: Kilkenny soldier remembers bloody 'Battle of the Tunnel' in Congo 57 years ago

Roma fan Filippo Lombardi, 21, from Rome, was cleared of inflicting grievous bodily harm on Mr Cox last month, though he was jailed for three years for violent disorder.

Daniele Sciusco, 29, from Rome, admitted violent disorder ahead of the match and was jailed for two-and-a-half years in August 2018.

Mrs Cox said the impact on their family had been “difficult”. She said: “I miss Sean, our children miss their dad.”

“We’re trying to muddle through it and do the best we can. Sean would want us to get on with our lives and we’re trying as best we can.”

- additional reporting by PA


KEYWORDS

Sean CoxMeathDublin

More in this Section

Real Madrid coach Solari happy to end 2018 on winning note

Unflappable Taylor sees off challenge from Wahlstrom in New York

Stadium debt will not impact on day-to-day running of Cork GAA, Kennedy insists

More defensive woe for Fulham as West Ham win again


Lifestyle

Lindsay Woods: At a time of year when the pace is frenzied and days are full of school plays and deadlines, the chance to break from routine is a welcome one

On the red carpet: Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Diane Kruger and Cheryl

Raise a glass to Christmas festivities

The best festive desserts to try out this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 15, 2018

    • 2
    • 9
    • 23
    • 34
    • 35
    • 38
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »