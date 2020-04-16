67 delegates to vote on two emergency motions at GAA Special Congress

An abbreviated version of GAA Special Congress comprising 67 delegates will vote on two emergency motions via video/teleconference tomorrow.

The proposals pertain to transferring authority to the GAA’s management committee (Coiste Bainisti) to amend any rule for the following 12 weeks. The first motion seeks to allow this extraordinarily-convened Special Congress to hand over responsibility to Coiste Bainisti until mid-July at least.

The special emergency powers, which will remain in existence for future such difficulties, are being introduced as “it is impracticable to conduct the affairs of the Association in accordance with the Rules” during the current crisis.

Upon the conclusion of the 12 weeks, the management committee may extend the period of the “special emergency circumstances” for a period or periods of no more than eight weeks each, which must be endorsed by Central Council.

Part of the second motion adds: “If the Management Committee cannot conduct its affairs as a result of the public emergency which gave rise to the declaration it may delegate any of its powers under this Rule to a sub-committee comprising not less than four of its members, which shall include, unless they are incapacitated or otherwise unavailable, the President and the Director General (the latter of whom shall not have voting rights).”

Special Congress consists of one delegate per county - 32 in Ireland, 14 overseas), GAA president John Horan, GAA president-elect Larry McCarthy, the five provincial chairpersons (includes Britain), the two GAA trustees, seven past presidents and the GPA, handball, high education, post primary schools and primary schools representatives (one each).

Management committee is made up of 16 individuals including Horan, director general Ryan, former president Aogán Farrell, the five provincial chairpersons as well as GAA nominees Eddie Sullivan, who chaired the fixtures review committee and Liam Keane, the rules advisory committee head.