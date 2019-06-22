60 secs report: Munster SFC final

A 60 seconds report from this evening's Munster SFC final.

[h2It mattered[/h2]

Difficult to gauge whether Kerry had the capacity to move it up a gear if Cork had converted more of their goal chances, but had the hosts shown better poise – particularly in the first half – it would have asked even more searching questions of the reigning champions.

Mark Collins may regret not slipping Brian Hurley in the 27 th minute but kudos to Tadhg Morley on the block.

[h2Can’t Ignore[/h2]

Kerry’s continuing issues dealing with hardline running from the opposition at their defence. Eamonn Fitzmaurice said in the Examiner Saturday that any side will have problems dealings with such a direct line of attack, but Kerry seem to have particular problems in this respect.

[h2Good Day[/h2]

It’s an odd Munster final when there are more questions about the winners than losers, but no-one is doubting the razor sharpness of David Clifford, who was as tidy a supplier as he was a finisher.

[h2Bad Day[/h2]

The Pairc Ui Chaoimh pitch was once again the subject of much comment – and slipping by players from both sides.

[h2Best on show[/h2]

Ruairi Deane was a powerful force for Cork, Kerry’s Tom O’Sullivan and Gavin White had strong first halves

[h2Sideline smarts[/h2]

Kerry rotate their sweeper all the time, but Tom O’Sullivan was able to sally forward with impunity in the first half, delivering 1-1. It’s something Cork’s R4 Qualifier opponents may look to replicate

[h2Physio Room[/h2]

Kerry manager Peter Keane reckons James O’Donoghue and fellow attacker Tomas O Se will be back in contention for the Super 8s. Cork’s Nathan Walsh looks likely to miss their July 6- 7 Qualifier with a hamstring strain.

[h2Ref watch[/h2]

There’s no danger Wicklow’s Anthony Nolan will stand accused of being a homer. The free count was 27-12. No one in the Cork camp could rightly say they were riddled by the referee but the marginal calls seemed to go with the visitors. Ronan McCarthy preferred to stay nsilent on his performance afterwards.

What’s next

Cork await their Qualifier Rd 4 opponents. The draw will be Monday week for a July 6-7 game. Kerry move onto the quarter final phase, the first game being July 13-14.