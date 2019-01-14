40 GAA Matches to be broadcast on TG4 as part of station's spring schedule

TG4 has unveiled their spring schedule for 2019 with details of their GAA coverage for the coming months.

Coverage starts on January 27 with coverage of both All Ireland Football and Hurling champions.

Monaghan taken on football champions Dublin in Clones, while there will be deferred coverage of Wexford's clash with hurling champions Limerick in the Allianz Hurling League first-round tie.

GAA BEO will show three Allianz League games in full every Sunday beginning on February 3.

TG4's Head of Sport Rónán Ó Coisdealbha said: "We look forward to our 20th year of broadcasting Allianz League matches and we are proud that our station has a long history of providing comprehensive GAA coverage at this time of the year.

"These 40 GAA matches will provide GAA fans with the best possible line-up within the GAA world from Scór na nÓg Finals to the Allianz League Finals."

TG4 will also provide a comprehensive service for the GAA Community on the Spórt TG4 YouTube page with live coverage from no less than 13 different events and games including the AIB All Ireland Intermediate and Junior Club Football and Hurling Finals, All Ireland Scór na nÓg and Scór Sinsir Finals, Electric Ireland Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup Finals, Gourmet Food Parlour O'Connor Cup Ladies Football Final and the All Ireland Colleges Football and Hurling Finals (Post Primary Schools Finals).

