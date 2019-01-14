NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

40 GAA Matches to be broadcast on TG4 as part of station's spring schedule

Monday, January 14, 2019 - 05:01 PM

TG4 has unveiled their spring schedule for 2019 with details of their GAA coverage for the coming months.

Coverage starts on January 27 with coverage of both All Ireland Football and Hurling champions.

Monaghan taken on football champions Dublin in Clones, while there will be deferred coverage of Wexford's clash with hurling champions Limerick in the Allianz Hurling League first-round tie.

GAA BEO will show three Allianz League games in full every Sunday beginning on February 3.

TG4's Head of Sport Rónán Ó Coisdealbha said: "We look forward to our 20th year of broadcasting Allianz League matches and we are proud that our station has a long history of providing comprehensive GAA coverage at this time of the year.

"These 40 GAA matches will provide GAA fans with the best possible line-up within the GAA world from Scór na nÓg Finals to the Allianz League Finals."

TG4 will also provide a comprehensive service for the GAA Community on the Spórt TG4 YouTube page with live coverage from no less than 13 different events and games including the AIB All Ireland Intermediate and Junior Club Football and Hurling Finals, All Ireland Scór na nÓg and Scór Sinsir Finals, Electric Ireland Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup Finals, Gourmet Food Parlour O'Connor Cup Ladies Football Final and the All Ireland Colleges Football and Hurling Finals (Post Primary Schools Finals).

Click here to see the planned coverage off GAA games.


Related Articles

Acknowledging the problem first step to recovery

The challenge facing grassroots GAA in a changing Ireland

January chill making way for February fever with Munster Hurling League final

Statements of intent welcome at any time for Cork football

More in this Section

Sharapova: Murray has been an exception to lack of male support for women’s game

Solari hails young players after Real Madrid claim last-gasp win over Betis

Nadal hits out at ATP over lack of support for Majorca victims

Solskjaer lavishes praise on De Gea after United maintain winning run


Lifestyle

What is the McDonald’s diet featured on How To Lose Weight Well – and is it safe?

Critics’ Choice Awards: How to get the red carpet colour blocking look

Charlize Theron is right, motherhood IS hard – but here are the signs you’re doing OK as a mum

Oprah told Serena Williams ‘never let anyone dim your light’: Here’s how to follow that advice

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 12, 2019

    • 19
    • 30
    • 32
    • 33
    • 35
    • 46
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »