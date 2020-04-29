32 GAA players revealed for All-Ireland FIFA20 Tournament

Cork's Sean O'Donoghue can be satisfied to have Lionel Messi on side as he drew Barcelona.

The 32 GAA players who will represent their counties in an All-Ireland FIFA20 Charity Online Tournament this weekend have been revealed.

The esports tournament will support frontline workers combatting the spread of Covid-19, with funds raised going to HSE and NHS staff across the island.

The inter-county players have each been randomly allocated a Champions League team they must compete with before the knockout tournament is whittling down to the final on Sunday, May 3.

Play-offs have been held among some county squads to decide their representative, with Kerry’s Padraig Boyle and James O’Donoghue still to go head-to-head to contend for the final spot, although they will have to play as Swiss side Young Boys.

Cork's Sean O'Donoghue can be satisfied to have Lionel Messi on side as he drew Barcelona, while Clare's Keelan Sexton got PSG. Padraic Mannion of Galway will be lining out with Liverpool's real-life conquerors Atletico Madrid, while Leinster rivals Paddy Deegan and Rory O'Connor will be contenders with Ajax and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

The first round of games will be live on Facebook from 7pm this Friday. You can donate here.

The full list of players and teams is:

Antrim - Patrick McBride (Roma)

Armagh - Aidan Nugent (AEK Athens)

Carlow - Adam Dunne (Liverpool)

Cavan - Oisin Brady (Inter Milan)

Clare - Keelan Sexton (PSG)

Cork - Sean O'Donoghue (Barcelona)

Derry - Ruairi Mooney (Juventus)

Donegal - Oisin Gallen (Schalke 04)

Down - Mark Fisher (Valencia)

Dublin - James Madden (CSKA Moscow)

Fermanagh - Jimmy Tormey (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Galway - Padraic Mannion (Atletico Madrid)

Kerry - Padraig Boyle or James O’Donoghue (Young Boys)

Kildare - Kevin Flynn (Napoli)

Kilkenny - Paddy Deegan (Ajax)

Laois - Eric Kileen (Manchester City)

Leitrim - Oisin McLoughlin (Hobro IK)

Limerick - Cian Shorten (Benfica)

Longford - Daniel Connell (Hoffenheim)

Louth - Gavin Kerrigan (Bayern Munich)

Mayo - Matthew Ruane (Club Brugge)

Meath - Jordan Morris (AS Monaco)

Monaghan - Conor McCarthy (Galatasaray)

Offaly - Cian Johnson (Lyon)

Roscommon - Donie Smith (PSV)

Sligo - Niall Feehily (Real Madrid)

Tipperary - Kyle Shelly (Lokomotiv Moscow)

Tyrone - Niall Morgan (Chelsea)

Waterford - Aaron Jones (FC Porto)

Westmeath - Joe Rabbitt (Tottenham Hotspur)

Wexford - Rory O'Connor (Dortmund)

Wicklow - Andy Maher (Victoria Pizen)