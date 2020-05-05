23 entries for Duhallow’s fittest GAA club battle

Expect the highways and byways of north-west Cork to be well populated this weekend as 23 clubs battle it out for the title of Duhallow’s fittest GAA club.

With clubs starved of competitive fare thus far in 2020, the brainchild of Dave Scannell (Kiskeam) and Niall Collins (Ballydesmond) will see clubs from across the Duhallow division pounding the roads this weekend in order to secure local bragging rights.

Organised in aid of Kanturk and Millstreet Community Hospitals, the Irish Community Rapid Response (ICRR) Rathcoole air ambulance, and the Burren Chernobyl project, the competition begins this Thursday midnight and concludes on Sunday midnight. During the intervening 72 hours, participants who have signed up to represent their club will endeavour to walk or run as many kilometres as their legs will allow.

Clubs will be scored on two fronts; total kilometres clocked and average kilometres clocked.

Donal O’Connor of Ballydesmond explains: “The club who records the highest number of kilometres will score one point and the club who records the lowest number of kilometres will score 23 points. But because one club might have double the number of participants that another club has, we will also calculate the average distance covered by each club.

"And again, the club with the highest average distance covered will receive one point and the club with the lowest average distance covered will score 23 points. The club with the lowest points total when you add their two scores together will be crowned champions. We have mens and ladies categories, and a category combining both.

“All the clubs have a group set up through the Nike Running app and the individual distances covered will be recorded within that group to give each club its total.”

O’Connor says the organising committee have been blown away by the willingness of clubs to get involved.

“When we started this first, we didn’’t expect there to be more than two or three clubs participating. But when we rang around, it kinda took off like a juggernaut and the whole lot got involved, which is great. Fair play to all the clubs for rowing in to the extent they have. Whatever we can raise for the two local hospitals, the air ambulance service, which is such an important service, and the Burren Chernobyl project, we’’ll try our best.”

With Duhallow GAA teams scattered across the senior, intermediate, and junior ranks, in both codes, this weekend’s competition provides a rare opportunity for all clubs in the division to pit their wits against one another.

“For this all-Duhallow championship, skill or footballing ability won’’t come into it. It’’ll be just pure grunt work, who is the most stubborn and won’’t stop.”

The organisers have set themselves a fundraising target of €10,000. To donate, click here.