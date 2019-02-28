2020 Allianz Leagues beginning to take shape

The structure of the 2020 Allianz Hurling League will be largely decided by 4pm this Sunday, with nine of the 12 counties competing assigned to their sections for next season.

Finishing positions in this year’s Division 1A and 1B will dictate which section counties will compete in next season.

Should Limerick remain on top of Division 1A, they will go into Group A where they will be joined by the fourth-placed team in Division 1A, the winners of Sunday week’s ‘relegation play-off’, the second and third-placed teams in Division 1B, as well as the promoted side from Division 2A.

Accordingly, Group B will comprise the second and third-placed in Division 1A, the ‘relegation play-off’ losers and the first, fourth, and fifth-placed teams in Division 1B.

Unless Offaly beat Carlow in Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday, the Faithful County will not be part of the new top flight as they are two points behind Colm Bonnar’s side.

Despite having a score difference 36 points inferior to Carlow, Offaly have a chance of escaping the drop as the teams will be separated by their head-to-head meeting if they both finish on the same number of points.

The relegated team will be replaced by the Division 2A champions.

Next year, the Group 1 and 2 table-toppers go through to the semi-finals with the second and third-placed teams going into ‘cross-group’ quarter-finals.

The last-placed sides in each group will face off to avoid relegation.

As for this season, a draw for Galway in Walsh Park on Sunday will be enough for them to top Division 1B and face the fourth-placed Division 1A team in a Division 1 quarter-final.

They, Waterford, and Dublin are certain of last-eight spots although Laois may yet be overtaken for the remaining place by Carlow.

Limerick are already into the quarter-finals but the other three remaining slots in Division 1A are uncertain. Even bottom team Tipperary could make it through should they beat Cork and either Clare or Kilkenny lose their respective matches against Limerick and Wexford.

Tipperary’s score difference is better than the three teams above them and equal to Wexford who are currently in second place.

In the event that three or more teams finish on the same number of points, score difference counts.

A point for Cork should be good enough for them to make the knockout stages — if they finish alone with either Clare or Limerick on the same number of points they will be deemed the better team having beaten both counties.