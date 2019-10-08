2019 Clare hurling panel frustrated with lack of consultation on managerial selection

The 2019 Clare senior hurling panel have expressed their frustration at not being consulted on the managerial selection process. In a statement released to the Clare Champion, the players sought a meeting with county chairman Joe Cooney following the decision by co-manager Donal Moloney to not seek appointment for next season.

As a Clare selection committee looks set to propose a new manager to county board delegates tomorrow night, representative of the panel this evening raised a number of issues with Cooney from Moloney’s departure and the treatment of the Scarriff man to their training base in Caherlohan.

The statement listed the concerns: “Players outlined to the County Board Chairman their frustration at not having been consulted during the four-month process of securing a management team for 2020. Players’ only source of information on the process was second-hand updates disseminated through the mainstream media and social media.

The players are disappointed by the length of time it has taken to conclude the ongoing process and the lack of clarity provided to Donal Moloney and his management team on the process, despite having been interviewed for the position four weeks ago.

“A report in the October edition of the Clare County Express falsely reported players were in favour of a change of management. No member of the Clare Senior panel approached any potential candidate for the position other than Donal Moloney (up to his announcement on Sunday that he was withdrawing his name from the process).

“We informed the County Board Chairman of the necessity for the County Board to fully support the hurling team in terms of investment in facilities such as Caherlohan, as well as provide our players with the necessary supports to maximise our ability to compete at the highest level.”

The 2019 panel have also sought reassurances from Cooney about the financial support afforded because of Moloney and Gerry O’Connor’s endeavours. “Players raised concerns about the future operation of Club Clare Hurling Supporters, which has raised over €350,000 since it was established by Gerry O’Connor and Donal Moloney in 2016.

“We have asked the County Board to support the continuation of the supporters club or failing that, bridge any shortfall in funding and investment that may arise from the discontinuation of the supporters club.

“The players would like to acknowledge Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor for their contribution over the past three years in the senior set-up. The level of professionalism brought into the setup raised standards on and off the pitch.”

Former Clare and Galway selector Louis Mulqueen and legendary full-back Brian Lohan were both interviewed for the managerial position yesterday evening.