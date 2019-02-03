NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

14-man Kildare see off Cork down the Páirc

Sunday, February 03, 2019 - 02:55 PM
By Eoghan Cormican

Sports Reporter

Kildare 1-10 - 0-10 Cork

Fourteen-man Kildare secured their first win of the Division 2 league campaign, at Cork’s expense, this afternoon.

Reduced to 14 men after Fergal Conway was black-carded on 43 minutes, he had earlier picked up a yellow, the visitors to Páirc Uí Chaoimh remained composed from there to the finishing post, outscoring their hosts by 0-5 to 0-2.

Indeed, following Michael Hurley’s point, which came from the passage of play during which Conway was sent off, Cork scored only once more from play in the closing 28 minutes of action.

Kevin Feely (0-2), Ben McCormack and Neil Flynn (0-2, 0-1 ‘45) were all on target to deliver Kildare their opening victory of the 2019 league.

Ruairi Deane did have a goal chance on 62 minutes, which, if converted, would have edged Cork one in front, but Lilywhites goalkeeper Mark Donnellan tipped the shot onto the crossbar.

A pretty tame first-half ended with the visitors ahead by 1-4 to 0-5. The Kildare goal arrived in the 12th minute, Kevin Feely dispatching a penalty after Ronan O’Toole fouled Jimmy Hyland. That score put Kildare into a 1-1 to 0-2 lead, but Cork responded gamely, with points from Michael Hurley and a Ruairi Deane bringing the home side back on level terms.

The Cork forward unit were winning more than their fair share of the Kildare restarts, but the problem was the collective radar wasn’t functioning at all well when the posts were sized up.

The other standout problem in that first-half, from a Cork viewpoint, was the decision to go with two sweepers - Mark Collins and Tomás Clancy - meant there was a paucity of Cork players in the opposition half when the Rebels attempted to counter.

READ MORE: Here's how the English media reacted to beating Ireland

Cork finished the half with eight wides, Luke Connolly, who did enjoy his finest afternoon on the frees, responsible for five of those misses.

Kildare would finish with 13 after Keith Cribbin was black-carded in second-half stoppages (Cian O’Neill had used all his subs by this point), with Cork sub Brian Hurley following him to the line shortly after for a red card offence.

Scorers for Kildare: K Feely (1-1, 1-0 pen); A Tyrrell (0-2 frees), N Flynn (0-1 ‘45), B McCormack (0-2 each); J Hyland, F Dowling (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: M Hurley (0-5); L Connolly (0-2, 0-1 free); R Deane, M Collins (0-1 free), S White (0-1 each).

Cork: M White; K O’Donovan, K Flahive, C Dennehy; J Loughrey, S Cronin, M Taylor; I Maguire, R O’Toole; T Clancy, E McSweeney, M Collins; L Connolly, R Deane, M Hurley.

Subs: P Kerrigan for McSweeney (HT); S White for R O’Toole (49); L O’Donovan for Loughrey (53); B Hurley for Connolly (56); C O’Hanlon for Clancy (62).

Kildare: M Donnellan; M Dempsey, M O’Grady, D Hyland; J Murray, E Doyle, K Cribbin; K Feely, F Conway; C Hartley, F Dowling, D Slattery; A Tyrrell, B McCormack, J Hyland.

Subs: A Masteron for Hartley (HT); N Flynn for Dowling (45); C O’Donoghue for Murray (54); E O’Flaherty for Tyrrell (57); J Gibbons for Hyland (66).

Referee: S Lonergan (Kildare).


KEYWORDS

CorkGAAFootballKildareSport

Related Articles

Goals from Billy Ryan and Richie Leahy see Kilkenny open 2019 campaign with a win

Ronan McCarthy wants Cork football to shed sense of entitlement

The Kieran Shannon Interview: Colm O’Neill is still keeping the bright side out

John Meyler draws from rugby replacement playbook

More in this Section

Dublin ease to first Allianz football league win over Galway

Lionel Messi scores twice as Barcelona are held by Valencia

Cardiff pay emotional tribute to Emiliano Sala

Limerick on top in clash with Tipperary at freezing Gaelic Grounds


Lifestyle

Lindsay Woods: 'I wanted to prove that I could do it all. It was the greatest lie I ever told myself'

The Irish revolution: The story behind the documentary

One to watch: Meet Irish actress Fiona Glascott

Tried and tested: The latest skin balms

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »