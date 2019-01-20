14-man Kilcummin secure thrilling win over Two Mile House in All-Ireland semi-final

Kilcummin (Kerry) 0-11 Two Mile House (Kildare) 0-10

Kilcummin advanced to the All-Intermediate Club football final following a thrilling 0-11 to 0-10 win over Two Mile House at the Gaelic Grounds.

Despite being reduced to 14 men early in the second half, the Kerry side advanced to Croke Park thanks to Phillip Casey’s free in added time.

Winning captain Brendan Kealy didn't hide his relief. “There was nothing in it. They got off to a great start but all that was in it was a bounce of a ball. Thankfully, we came out on the right side of it but there is loads to improve on."

Kilcummin players, from left, Pádraig Nagle, Matt Keane, Ian Devine and Kevin McCarthy celebrate at the Gaelic Grounds. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Two Mile House made a promising start with points from Chris Healy and Peter Kelly (2) inside eight minutes. But the Kildare side were rocked by a black card for Kelly and Kilcummin gained a foothold with points from Gary O’Leary, Noel Duggan and Matt Keane.

Another Duggan effort put Kilcummin into the lead for the first time but an Aidan Casey free settled Two Mile House.

The Kilcummin full forward line looked dangerous in possession and scores fro Keane and Kieran Murphy had them 0-6 to 0-4 ahead after 20 minutes. Caomhan Doolin arrested the Two Mile House slide but another Keane point from play and a Duggan free put Kilcummin three scores to the good before a fine Matt Kelly effort saw the Kildare side cut the deficit to two at the break (0-8 to 0-6).

Two Mile House started the second half well with the influential Healy scoring and then playing a big hand in winning the free that Casey sent over to square the game for a third time.

Kilcummin were lost Kevin Gorman to a red card following an off the ball incident but they still managed to regain the lead when Murphy finished off a slick team move for his second point. Two Mile House struggled to make the extra man county before Casey tied the contest once more with his third free. It was nip and tuck in the final 10 minutes with the two Caseys exchanging scores.

However, it Kilcummin were not to be denied with Casey the hero in the final seconds.

Scorers for Kilcummin: M Keane and N Duggan (2f) 0-3 each, K Murphy and P Casey (2f) 0-2 each, G O’Leary 0-1.

Scorers for Two Mile House: A Casey 0-4 (4f), C Healy and P Kelly 0-2 each, C Doolan and M Kelly 0-1 each.

KILCUMMIN: B Kealy; D Maher, D Moynihan, C O’Leary; W Maher, P Casey, S O’Leary; K Murphy, K Gorman; S McSweeney, G O’Leary, P Nagle; N Duggan, I Devane, M Keane.

Subs: K Teahan for P Nagle (44), D O’Leary for W Maher (48), J McCarthy for Devane (53), K McCarthy for Duggan (59).

TWO MILE HOUSE: D Cordonnier; A May, W Burke, F Breen; J Collins, M Kelly, N Sherry; C Doolin, P Kelly; T O’Connor, C Healy, A Cregg; C Keogh, M Sherry, A Casey.

Subs: S Darcy for Kelly (black card, 12), G Burke for Collins (48), S White for Cregg (51), J Darcy for Keogh (62).

Ref: B Judge (Sligo)