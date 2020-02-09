13-man Tipperary fail to score from play in Derry defeat

Derry 0-10 - 0-6 Tipperary

Derry manager Rory Gallagher says there is still room for improvement despite watching his side register a first league win of 2020 in difficult conditions at Celtic Park.

Tipperary’s Riain Quigley battles against Derry’s Liam McGoldrick.

After Storm Ciara battered the northwest overnight, the pitch was only passed playable less than 90 minutes before throw-in with heavy underfoot conditions and a galeforce breeze not conducive to free-flowing football.

It set the tone for a dour opening half as an overly defensive Tipperary side, who failed to score from play and finished with 13 men, found themselves behind 0-4 to 0-3 at the break despite playing with the wind.

And after controlling the opening half, Derry pressed home their superiority following a 40th-minute black card for Tipperary's John Meagher to lead 0-8 to 0-4 with Shane McGuigan contributing 0-7 of his side's tally, six of which came from frees.

The wheels completely came off the Tipperary challenge in a four-minute second-half spell which brought David Power's team another black card and two reds.

No sooner had Meagher returned from his turn in the 'bin' than Alan Campbell was taking his place after hauling back McGuigan.

Tipperary midfielder Steven O'Brien objected to that decision and he was promptly sent off by Mayo referee Jerome Henry. Things went from bad to worse two minutes later when Daire Brennan reacted to a challenge by Padaig McGrogan as he too saw red meaning Tipp were down to 12 for a period and finished with only 13 men.

Derry, though, were well worth the win which rekindles promotion hopes but Gallagher believes there is still plenty of work to do, especially in terms of converting a higher percentage of chances created

"It was good to get the win. We have been disappointed over the past two weeks not to get a win," explained the Derry manager.

"We felt this morning the game wouldn't be on and you could see how the pitch cut up. I felt we were the better team by a long stretch. Even in the first half, we controlled the game against the very strong breeze though in the second half we weren't clinical enough.

"We should have been finishing that game with 1-14 or 1-15 at our ease. But in the first half, we controlled the game, did well on our own kicks outs and showed a lot of maturity."

With Cork defeating Down, the result takes Dery into third on three points, two adrift of second-placed Longford, who have yet to visit Celtic Park.

Scorers for Derry: N Toner (0-1), S McGuigan (0-7, 6f), N Keenan (0-1), L McGoldrick (0-1).

Scorers for Tipperary: C Sweeney (0-3, 3f), K O'Halloran (0-1, 1f), J Kennedy (0-2, 2f)

DERRY: O Lynch, C McWilliams, B Rogers, L McGoldrick, S Downey, P McGrogan, N Keenan, C McFaul, C McKaigue, E Bradley (C Bradley 63), P Cassidy (A Doherty 58), D Tallon (C McAtamney 73), B Heron (B Heron 72), S McGuigan, N Toner (D Cassidy 70).

TIPPERARY: E Comerford, A Campbell, J Meagher, C O'Shaughnessy, E Moloney, R Kiely (J Nyland HT), D Brennan, S O'Brien, C Kennedy (A Moloney HT), K Fahey (T Fitzgerald 72), J Kennedy, B Fox, L Boland (R Quigley HT), C Sweeney, K O'Halloran (C Kenney 61).

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo)