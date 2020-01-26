13-man Limerick hang on against Waterford

Limerick 1-10 - 0-10 Waterford

Thirteen man Limerick maintained their unbeaten start to the season on a damp and dreary Saturday night in Dungarvan.

There were no advanced marks but referee James Bermingham was still a busy man. The visitors received eight yellow cards and two reds. Defenders Paul Maher and Robert Childs were dismissed in the last quarter on second bookable offences.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, the McGrath Cup champions showed more cutting edge in attack. 1-1 from midfielder Adrian Enright and three second-half points from full-forward Danny Neville saw them past a wasteful Waterford. Enright punched to the net in the sixteenth minute.

Five second-half wides were costly for a new look Déise. "They were more efficient in front of goal than what we were," admitted manager Benji Whelan.

"Ten times we had it inside their 45: five wides and one into the keeper. Our scoring percentage was 40 per cent in the second half and it needs to be up around 70 per cent. I’m hoping now that they’re one of the best teams in it and if they are, it will give us a good gauge of where we’re at."

Five dead balls from Jason Curry and three marvellous Conor Murray points left them a goal down deep into injury time. Goalkeeper Paudie Hunt launched a 76th minute free into a crowded Limerick goalmouth but the 13 Treaty men hacked it away to safety.

Scorers for Limerick: A Enright 1-1, D Neville 0-3, D O'Sullivan 0-2 (2fs), T Griffin, S O'Carroll, J Ryan, C Fahy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: J Curry 0-5 (4fs, 1 45), C Murray 0-3, D Corcoran, B Lynch 0-1 each.

Limerick: D O'Sullivan; P Maher, B Fanning, M Donovan; R Childs, I Corbett, T McCarthy; T Griffin, J Ryan; P De Brun, C Fahy, A Enright; D Neville, S O'Carroll, J Lee.

Subs: T Childs for Enright (50), J Naughton for O'Carroll (50), H Bourke for De Brun (65), P Scanlon for Lee (69), P Begley for Ryan (72).

Waterford: P Hunt; D O Cathasaigh, B Looby, M Kiely; J Gleeson, S O'Donovan, D Ryan; M Curry, J Curry; R Flynn, S Curry, C Murray; D Corcoran, B Lynch, D Guiry.

Subs: F O Cuirrin for Flynn (43), D Fitzgerald for Gleeson (63), C Kennedy for O'Donovan (71), E O'Brien for Lynch (71), C Kirwan for S Curry (74).

Referee: J Bermingham (Cork)