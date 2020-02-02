13 different scorers for 14-man Cavan in comeback win

Cavan 1-17 - 1-13 Westmeath

Cavan crunched the numbers at an electrified Kingspan Breffni to breathe new life into Mickey Graham’s reign as manager.

David Lynch of Westmeath in action against Padraig Faulkner and Oisin Kiernan of Cavan. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Despite playing with a man less for 44 minutes, the blues made it a case of unlucky for some for long-time leaders Westmeath as Cavan’s supreme division of labour saw 13 of their number get on the scoresheet as they bagged their opening points of the season.

It was all hands to the pump for Mickey Graham’s side in the second half as they sought to eat into Westmeath’s unflattering 0-8 to 0-3 interval lead.

“Anyone involved in management knows that you like to see your players to show character and a never give up spirit and our second-half display was so encouraging with the new lads that started and lads that came in off the bench all making such an impact,” said a delighted Graham.

“With just 14 players, the lads had lots of reasons to throw but I’m so proud of them especially given the flack they received during the week and the fact they’ve been taking flack since the season started.

“It just shows that it’s in them if they believe in themselves and hopefully they will have a springboard after tonight.”

After mostly chasing shadows under the lights, Graham’s crew trudged off at half-time minus corner-back Paddy Meade who received a straight red card for an off-the-ball tackle on Callum McCormack in the 25th minute.

Things had gone swimmingly for the Leinstermen in the first half with McCormack’s peach putting his side 0-6 to 0-1 in front after 18 minutes.

Westmeath manager Jack Cooney was understandably gravely disappointed to win so many battles but ultimately lose the war.

“I think it is a game we won about four times and we lost it five times,” he said.

“A five-point lead at half time wasn’t a fair justice in how much we dominated the first half. We showed great character to bounce back twice in the second half.”

Cavan notched five unanswered points to level matters (0-8 apiece) by the 42nd minute only for Westmeath’s super-sub Luke Loughlin to net with his first touch of the ball at the end of the visitors’ first attack of the second half.

Cavan went onto trail by 0-8 to 1-10 but when the influential John Heslin picked up a second yellow in the 69th minute, Cavan hit for home.

Two minutes into injury time, Christopher Conroy’s fisted pass was deflected into his own goal by luckless Westmeath ‘keeper Eoin Carberry before man of the match Ciaran Brady nailed his fourth point of the game to seal the deal.

Cavan: R Galligan (0-2, two ’65): P Meade, P Faulkner (0-1), K Brady (0-1); G Smith, C Brady (0-4), O Kiernan (0-1); B Kelly, G McKiernan (0-1); S Smith, M Reilly, E Doughty (0-1); O Pierson (0-1), B Magee, J Smith (0-1).

Subs: T Galligan (0-2) for B Kelly (h-t); S Murray (0-1) for S Smith (h-t); L Fortune for J Smith (50); R Connolly (0-1) for B Magee (66); C Conroy (1-0) for P Faulkner (68).

Westmeath: E Carberry; J Smith (0-1), R Wallace, B Sayeh; P Holloway, K Maguire, J Dolan; D Corroon, R Connellan (0-2); A McGivney, R O’Toole (0-1), D Lynch; C McCormack (0-1), J Heslin (0-4, 4f), L Dolan (0-1).

Subs: L Loughlin (1-3) for L Dolan (42); N Mulligan for P Holloway (50); J Halligan for C McCormack (63).

Ref: S Laverty (Antrim)