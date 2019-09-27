News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

1,000 extra tickets to be released for Dublin footballer's homecoming

By Steve Neville
Friday, September 27, 2019 - 03:35 PM

Dublin City Council have confirmed that there will be 1,000 extra tickets made available for the homecoming of the victorious men's and women's football teams.

It was a historic year for Dublin football with the men's team winning a five-in-a-row by beating Kerry in a replay as the ladies team won a three-in-a-row when they saw off Galway.

Archive video: Record-breaking attendance at Croke Park for ladies football final

There had been disappointment earlier this week when the tickets for the Merrion Square event were sold out in minutes.

The extra tickets were returned by the Dublin County Board after distributing their allocation through the GAA clubs.

The tickets will be released on Eventbrite on at 12 noon on Saturday, September 28.

The event will be hosted by Marty Morrissey and will feature live music from Keywest, Eoin Thomas and The Rising Sons.

The event will also feature interviews with former Dublin football stars, a specially commissioned video of Dublin wins, highlights from both the ladies and men’s matches and, of course, the victorious Dublin teams and staff will be on-stage.

Dublin's victorious captains: Stephen Cluxton and Sinéad Aherne. Pictures: Sportsfile
Fans are warned that they must have a ticket to enter the event and they are asked not to bring bags larger than A4 in size, large flags or flagpoles to the event.

The council said they explored the option of an open-top bus tour through the city with authorities, however, the consensus was "that it was logistically impractical to safely stage".

The council also confirmed that the homecoming will be streamed live on the Dublin City Council Events Facebook page from 1.30pm on Sunday.

Earlier this month, it was announced men's football boss Jim Gavin will be awarded the freedom of the city of Dublin.

Dublin City Council unanimously voted to bestow the honour upon Gavin.

