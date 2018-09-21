GAA looking at showing games online, says Peter McKenna

The GAA is considering broadcasting games on their GAANOW platform in 2019, Croke Park Commercial and Stadium Director Peter McKenna has revealed.

Croke Park Commercial and Stadium Director Peter McKenna

At present, the broadcasting of GAA matches is shared between RTÉ, Sky Sports and TG4. McKenna, speaking on the Irish Times Inside Business podcast, suggested that could change next year, with games being shown on GAANOW.

An online video platform, available on GAA.ie, GAANOW houses in-game clips, weekend round-ups, archive footage and match highlights.

We are certainly looking at putting out some games next year on GAANOW. The whole media landscape is changing tremendously,” said McKenna.

“Young people are not into large sit-downs. They are more into the bite-size piece. We found our clip service with GAANOW is very successful and we have got millions and millions of downloads.”

McKenna again defended the GAA’s deal with Sky Sports, which guarantees the latter exclusive live rights to 14 championship games a year until 2021. The GAA’s grassroots investment would suffer, he insisted, if Sky were not part of their media rights arrangement.

McKenna was adamant the naming rights of Croke Park would not be put up for sale. He added they were looking for Croke Park to become a cashless venue on big match-days.

“It is far more likely that there will be naming rights [for Páirc Uí Chaoimh]. Croke Park is iconic. The original charter for the GAA was effectively penned by Archbishop Croke.”