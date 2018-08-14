Furyk delights in Tiger’s continued renaissance

By Doug Ferguson

The upside to Jim Furyk finishing so early at the USPGA Championship was being able to watch the final round on television, partly as a player but mostly as the Ryder Cup captain.

And that meant seeing plenty of Tiger Woods.

I really wanted to see kind of how Tiger was playing, and I only got to see ... I don’t know, like every shot he hit for the rest of the day,” Furyk said yesterday with a laugh. “It was great theatre, really.”

Ultimately, nothing really changed.

Woods was as dynamic as he has been all year, shot a six-under 64 for the lowest final round of his career in the majors, had his lowest 72-hole score in the majors, captivated one of the largest and loudest galleries in golf and was runner-up to Brooks Koepka by two shots.

He’s a threat at majors or anywhere else. He gets attention inside and outside the ropes.

As for the Ryder Cup, Furyk ended up with the same eight players who started the week atop the US standings.

The USPGA Championship was the final event for eight players to earn automatic spots. Furyk will choose three captain’s picks next month after the second FedEx Cup play-off event, with the last pick September 10 after the third play-off.

Koepka, who won three of the eight majors during the qualifying period, overtook Dustin Johnson to lead the points list, and the next six players stayed the same — Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, and Webb Simpson.

Yesterday, Furyk was not willing to say what appears certain for everyone else: Woods will be in France with golf clubs for the September 28-30 matches.

We want the players who are going to help us be successful,” Furyk said. “He’s playing very well. I think there’s a lot of folks out there who probably think he can help us. Really, what we wanted to talk about today was the top eight players. I realise Tiger is a story. I realise he’s playing very well, and I’m excited to see that.

Woods was appointed a vice captain in late February, and he has said he would like to serve two roles.

Furyk, however, said he will select another vice-captain if he names Woods as one of his wild cards.

“I want to make sure I have five vice-captains there,” Furyk said. “That’s what we’re allowed and I see a lot of value in having all five there. So I will have five.

“Tiger’s been a vice-captain in the team room as a player. He’s priceless, to be honest with you. He’s been really a big help to our captains in both 2016 [Ryder Cup] and 2017 [Presidents Cup] from a strategy perspective and also really serving on the golf course, walking with players.

I think it’s been a big boost having the best player maybe to ever live following your group and being there for support.

“I rely on every vice-captain heavily. With Davis Love serving as a captain twice and [Steve] Stricker being our Presidents Cup captain last year, they intimately know these players and know them very well. So to have them there is great.

“But Tiger serves that purpose as a vice-captain or a player and I’m looking forward to having his help.”

Furyk has other decisions to make.

Phil Mickelson has failed to qualify for the Ryder Cup for the first time since 1993, his first full season on the PGA Tour.

He was 10th in the standings and missed the cut at a USPGA Championship that was ripe for scoring.

Mickelson has one victory over the last five years, a play-off win over Thomas in the Mexico Championship.

He was not a factor in any of the majors, though he was regarded as a central figure in the team room and helped reshape the US model for the Ryder Cup.

Bryson DeChambeau was at No. 9 and missed the cut. Xander Schauffele is at No. 12. Right behind him is Matt Kuchar, who has played in every Ryder Cup since 2010 but who has only four top 10s this year and missed the cut in two majors.

Furyk said he would be meeting with his vice captains frequently over the next few weeks, and planned to attend two of the FedEx Cup play-off events for meetings and dinners with players already on the team, who also will have some input.

“I’d say the door’s open in a lot of respects,” Furyk said.