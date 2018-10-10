Furyk confirms Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka did clash at Ryder Cup

By Philip Williamson

USA team captain Jim Furyk has confirmed there was an altercation between Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka in the wake of their Ryder Cup defeat to Europe.

Europe won 17½-10½ at Le Golf National, with Johnson and Koepka subsequently falling out at the European team party to celebrate victory, according to Furyk.

US Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk has confirmed Dustin Johnson (left) and Brooks Koepka (right) had an ‘altercation’ at the Europeanteam party after the tournament but that the pair are ‘like brothers’ and keep no grudges

Koepka has already moved to deny reports of a dust-up with Johnson on the plane over to France for the Ryder Cup and, despite playing down the incident, Furyk admitted they briefly fell out after the defeat.

“Whatever altercation started, or what happened, it was very brief,” Furyk told the Golf Channel. “It was very short. Neither one of them really took anything out of it.

They’re like brothers. Brothers may argue, brothers get into it. But they’re as close as they’ve ever been, and it really had no effect on either one of them.

There appeared to be no remaining ill-will between the pair, with Johnson tweeting his congratulations to Koepka who was yesterday named as the PGA Tour player of the year for 2018. He tweeted: “Congratulations @bkoepka. Great season bro...POY well deserved.”

Koepka won the US PGA Championship and became the first golfer since 1989 to clinch back-to-back US Open titles.

Koepka, 28, won the award ahead of Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Open champion Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, and Justin Thomas.

PGA Tour members who have played in at least 15 FedEx Cup events in the 2017-18 season were eligible to vote.

Meanwhile Furyk also insisted he had made it clear he had decided not to pair Patrick Reed with Jordan Spieth well in advance of the Ryder Cup.

Spieth and Reed had forged a successful partnership at the 2014 Ryder Cup, one that continued to prove fruitful at subsequent Presidents Cups and the 2016 Ryder Cup.

Reed and Tiger Woods played together at Le Golf National Reed instead played with Tiger Woods at Le Golf National, going 0-2 in the fourballs, while Spieth teamed with Justin Thomas, the latter pairing going 3-1 together.

“When I started looking at who [Tiger] would pair well with, I kept coming back to Patrick Reed,” added Furyk.

There was always the idea that we could go Tiger and JT [Justin Thomas], and Patrick and Jordan, but ultimately they knew going into the week, weeks in advance, they knew they would start the Ryder Cup with Patrick and Tiger being partners.

“I talked about [the decision to break up Spieth and Reed] with the vice captains,” Furyk told Golf Channel.

“We discussed it. Is this something we really want to do? I really felt like we got two great pairings out of it. It was my call. Ultimately I’m the one that made that decision, but it’s a decision I stand by. We got Jordan and J.T. out of it. They played very well and won three of their four matches. I’ll stand by it. I think Tiger and Patrick make a great pair. They went 0-2 playing against a formidable team both times, but I still think they make a good pair. Patrick and Tiger were excited about playing with each other.”